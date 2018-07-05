Brazil vs Belgium LIVE Streaming Online, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: When and where to watch Live telecast in India on TV

Brazil will take on Belgium in the second quarterfinals of FIFA World cup 2018, Russia.

Brazil vs Belgium LIVE Streaming Online, FIFA World Cup 2018: Brazil will take on Belgium in the second quarterfinals of FIFA World cup 2018, Russia. In their latest exploits of Russia, 2018, Belgium had defeated Japan 3-2 and in the process achieved a feat that had not been done for the past 48 years. It became the first team to come down from two-plus goals down to win a World Cup knockout match within 90 minutes. Romelu Lukaku is only behind Harry Kane in the race for the golden boot. The Belgium forward has four goals against his name but will have to hit the net again soon if his side is to have a strong chance against Brazil. Hazard and Lukaku have shown themselves to be capable of scoring or creating something at any given moment. It is not for nothing that they are labelled the country’s golden generation. Brazil enter Friday’s game after a two-nil victory over Mexico in the round of 16 match and an in-form Neymar. Brazil emerged victorious courtesy of a memorable winning goal in the Round of 16 at Korea/Japan 2002. Brazilians will draw confidence from the fact that quarterfinals has been a major stumbling block for Belgium.

When will Brazil vs Belgium, FIFA World Cup 2018 match be held?

Brazil vs Belgium, FIFA World Cup 2018 match will be held on July 6th, 2018.

Where will Brazil vs Belgium, FIFA World Cup 2018 match be held?

Brazil vs Belgium, FIFA world cup will be held at Kazan Arena, Kazan.

What time will Brazil vs Belgium, FIFA World Cup 2018 match start?

Brazil vs Belgium, FIFA World Cup 2018 game will start at 11.30 pm IST.

How to watch Brazil vs Belgium, FIFA World Cup 2018 live telecast on TV?

One can watch Brazil vs Belgium, FIFA World Cup 2018 Game live on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony ESPN.

How to watch Brazil vs Belgium, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live streaming online?

Brazil vs Belgium FIFA World Cup 2018 live streaming can be watched on JioTV, SonyLiv and Airtel TV app. You can watch all the live updates on Financialexpress.com.

Here are the squads

BRAZIL

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Roma/ITA), Cassio (Corinthians), Ederson (Man City/ENG)

Defenders: Danilo (Man City/ENG), Fagner (Corinthians), Marcelo (Real Madrid/ESP), Filipe Luis (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Miranda (Inter Milan/ITA), Marquinhos (PSG/FRA), Thiago Silva (PSG/FRA), Geromel (Gremio)

Midfielders: Casemiro (Real Madrid/ESP), Fernandinho (Man City/ENG), Paulinho (Barcelona/ESP), Renato Augusto (Beijing Guoan/CHN), Fred (Shakhtar Donestk/UKR), Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona/ESP), Willian (Chelsea/ENG)

Forwards: Neymar (PSG/FRA), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City/ENG), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool/ENG), Douglas Costa (Juventus/ITA), Taison (Shakhtar Donestk/UKR)

BELGIUM

Goalkeepers: Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg/GER), Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea/ENG), Simon Mignolet (Liverpool/ENG)

Defenders: Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham/ENG), Dedryck Boyata (Celtic/SCO), Laurent Ciman (Los Angeles/USA – to replace Kompany if unfit), Leander Dendoncker (Anderlecht), Vincent Kompany (Manchester City/ENG), Thomas Vermaelen (Barcelona/ESP), Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham/ENG)

Midfielders: Yannick Carrasco (Dalian Yinfang/CHN), Nacer Chadli (West Bromwich Albion/ENG), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City/ENG), Mousa Dembele (Tottenham/ENG), Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United/ENG), Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad/ESP), Youri Tielemans (Monaco/FRA), Axel Witsel (Tianjin Quanjian/CHN), Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA)

Forwards: Michy Batshuayi (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Eden Hazard (Chelsea/ENG), Thorgan Hazard (Borussia M’gladbach/GER), Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United/ENG), Dries Mertens (Naples/ITA).