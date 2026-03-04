BNP Paribas Open 2026: BNP Paribas Open 2026 will take place from March 4 to March 15, 2026, featuring ATP Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 action with top stars competing for 1,000 ranking points.

While qualifying matches start a few days before the main event, the main matches begin on March 4. The singles final will be played on March 15 while the doubles final will take place on March 14.

The draw ceremony was held on March 2. Matches will be played every day. The early rounds will happen in the first week and the quarterfinals and semifinals will be played in the second week.

Both men’s and women’s matches are held at the same time which makes this tournament one of the most exciting events in the tennis season.

Star players and tournament format

The singles competition is strong and full of top players from around the world. There will be 96 players in the main draw. Out of these 76 players get direct entry 12 come through qualifying matches and eight receive wildcards. The top 32 seeded players will skip the first round and start directly from the second round.

On the men’s side big names like Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic are expected to be the main attractions.

The doubles event will feature 32 teams adding even more excitement as doubles specialists compete for one of the biggest titles of the season.

Prize money and ranking points

The BNP Paribas Open 2026 offers a total prize money of about US $18,831,450.

The winners of both singles and doubles will earn 1,000 ranking points. The singles champions will receive around $1,151,380 in prize money while the doubles champions will share about $468,200.

As players move forward in the tournament, they earn more prize money and more ranking points.

With top players competing, big rewards at stake, and a lively atmosphere in the California desert, the 2026 BNP Paribas Open is an event that tennis fans around the world should not miss.