‘Blindfolded’ Sachin Tendulkar aces Yuvraj Singh’s challenge, then reveals this hilarious twist! Watch video

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar took on southpaw Yuvraj Singh’s “keepy-uppy” challenge and responded by stroking the cricket ball on the edge of his bat while having his eyes covered with a blindfold! However, this video posted by Tendulkar on his Twitter account has an unexpected twist in the tale. In the end, Sachin takes off his blindfold to reveal that it is actually a semi-transparent cloth (which doesn’t actually hamper his vision).

Sachin’s message to Yuvraj in Hindi roughly translates to: “Yuvi, you had given me a very easy option. Which is why I am giving you a difficult option. I am nominating you my friend, c’mon, do it for me buddy. Yuvi I had accepted your challenge, and now I challenge you back, with a blindfold on. But alongwith that, I am also giving you a recipe my friend. This!” Master blaster then holds his ‘blindfold’ against the light to reveal a semi-transparent piece of fabric.

Dashing southpaw Yuvraj had posted a video of him practicing ‘knocking’ on the edge of his bat’s blade. In this video, he also challenged Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma and Harbhajan Singh to emulate this. In his message, Yuvi also added that while Rohit Sharma and ‘God of cricket’ Sachin Tendulkar will not face too many troubles in the batting exercise that is perceived as a routine task for batsmen, but Harbhajan, a more accomplished bowler than a batsman, would have a hard time ‘keeping up’.

In the Twitter post, Sachin Tendulkar wrote to Yuvraj, saying: “I am challenging you back @YUVSTRONG12, but this time with a twist!! All I can ask everyone to do is take care and stay safe!”

In an attempt to kill some time during the coronavirus lockdown and to engage with their fans, cricketers have been keeping themselves busy by interacting with each other publically on social media sites like Instagram and Twitter.