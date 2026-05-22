Bihar with an IPL team. Sounds crazy right? Apart from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, you hardly have any players to name from the state who play quality cricket. But, wait, some of Bihar-born cricketers have represented other states and played for the country as well. In fact, in IPL 2026 itself, there are more than 11 Bihar born players who are part of several teams.

Maybe, it was this idea or something else, but eventually Anil Agarwal, the billionaire founder and chairman of Vedanta Resources, took to his official X (formerly Twitter) account to float a massive idea:

“Don’t you think that like Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, and Kolkata Knight Riders, there should be a fantastic team for Bihar as well? The soil of Bihar has given many excellent cricket players to the nation.”

क्या आपको नहीं लगता Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians और Kolkata Knight Riders की तरह बेमिसाल बिहार की भी एक टीम होनी चाहिए?



बिहार की मिट्टी ने देश को बहुत से बेहतरीन क्रिकेट खिलाड़ी दिए हैं।



पटना में जन्मे ईशान किशन ने सबसे कम गेंदों में ODI double century लगाई। समस्तीपुर… pic.twitter.com/bgScCh40Zd — Anil Agarwal (@AnilAgarwal_Ved) May 22, 2026

The pitch immediately caught the eye of Bihar’s top brass. Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary quote-tweeted the billionaire with absolute alignment, stating:

“I completely agree with you. For the cricketing ’emotion’ of Bihar, the government is working in a ‘mission’ mode with a clear ‘vision’. With your cooperation, a positive decision will certainly be taken regarding Bihar’s IPL cricket team.”

आपकी बात से पूर्णतः सहमत हूँ।



बिहार के क्रिकेट "इमोशन" के लिए सरकार स्पष्ट "विजन" के साथ "मिशन" मोड में कार्यरत है। आपके सहयोग से निश्चित ही बिहार की क्रिकेट टीम को लेकर सकारात्मक निर्णय लिया जाएगा। https://t.co/Q5xfXYGwiC — Samrat Choudhary (@samrat4bjp) May 22, 2026

The viral interaction comes at an iconic moment for the state’s cricketing landscape. With Bihar prodigies like the 15-year-old wunderkind Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Rajasthan Royals), Mukesh Kumar (Delhi Capitals), and Sakib Hussain (Kolkata Knight Riders) lighting up the IPL 2026 season, the appetite for a standalone Bihar franchise has never been higher.

The Sports Minister Weighs In: “Bihar Government Will Never Shy Away”

Adding serious institutional weight to the campaign, Bihar’s newly appointed Sports Minister, Shreyasi Singh—herself an elite international athlete and Commonwealth Games gold-medalist shooter—enthusiastically welcomed the proposal. Speaking on the rapidly evolving sports ecosystem in the state, she stated:

“The Chief Minister has also welcomed this idea. As the Sports Minister, I too welcome this idea. I will make every possible effort to ensure that players from Bihar get a good platform. The Bihar government will never shy away from helping players from Bihar. Work in the Bihar Sports Department is also progressing rapidly.”

Singh further emphasised that her department is already on an enthusiastic overdrive to prepare local athletes across multiple disciplines, stating that the state’s infrastructure is completely ready to host high-profile IPL matches.

VIDEO | Patna: Bihar Sports Minister Shreyasi Singh welcomes the proposal of IPL franchise for Bihar.



She says, “Everyone wishes that when every state has a team, why shouldn’t Bihar have one too? We all want Bihar’s players to get a proper platform and a rightful place where… pic.twitter.com/Coro7c5FEf — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 22, 2026

Although the BCCI is not in a mood to expand the IPL as of now, but just for the sake of it, let’s imagine that it does expand, then what would it actually take to bring an IPL franchise to life in Patna? Here is a breakdown of the requirements, the infrastructure, and the historical struggle behind the dream.

The Massive Bill: Requirements to Buy an IPL Team

The BCCI operates the IPL as a strictly guarded, hyper-exclusive corporate registry. Bringing an 11th or 12th franchise into the mix requires a multi-layered financial clearance that very few individuals or entities on earth can manage:

The Entry Bid (The Net Asset Threshold): When the BCCI last expanded the league in 2021 to admit Lucknow and Ahmedabad, they instituted a mandatory minimum net worth requirement of ₹3,000 crore just for a corporate entity to download the Invitation to Tender (ITT) document. Given inflation, skyrocketing viewership valuation, and multi-billion-dollar media rights, any future team bidding war is expected to start at an active baseline of ₹7,000 crore to ₹10,000 crore.

The Corporate Backing: While Anil Agarwal’s personal net worth comfortably scales past billions of dollars, standard league protocol usually requires a heavy corporate or consortium structure to safely absorb the massive upfront team franchise fees over a ten-year cycle.

The Infrastructure: Is Bihar Actually Ready to Host?

Historically, the biggest roadblock preventing any major cricket operations in Patna was a complete lack of world-class infrastructure. For decades, the historic Moin-ul-Haq Stadium in Patna languished in a state of deep decay, rendering it entirely unfit for top-tier domestic matches.

However, the infrastructure narrative has undergone a radical transformation:

The ₹1,000 Crore Rajgir Landmark: Bihar’s first purpose-built, state-of-the-art facility—the Rajgir International Cricket Stadium—has officially been completed. Spread across a massive 90 acres with a seating capacity of 45,000 spectators, the venue features advanced drainage networks, professional day-night high-mast floodlights, and a layout heavily modeled after elite global venues.

The Pitch Layout: To cater to modern formats, the Rajgir complex houses 13 distinct turf pitches—blending red soil from Maharashtra to assist spin bowlers and black soil from Mokama to provide the high-octane pace and bounce demanded by televised T20 matches.

The Grassroots Reality: Bihar’s Domestic T20 League

The desire for high-profile T20 entertainment isn’t completely new to the region. The state previously witnessed a massive structural experiment with the launch of the Bihar Cricket League (BCL T20).

Organized under the official aegis of the Bihar Cricket Association (BCA), the league featured five localized franchises built to uncover raw talent:

Darbhanga Diamonds Patna Pilots Angika Avengers Bhagalpur Bulls Gaya Gladiators

While the league provided a critical early platform for raw local players to get scouted by national talent hunters, administrative friction and financial sustainability issues prevented it from scaling into a permanent annual powerhouse.

A stable, billionaire-backed corporate framework from a group like Vedanta is exactly what the state needs to resurrect and stabilize its domestic tournament pipeline.

Previous Demands and the Sleeping Giant

The demand for a Bihar-centric IPL team is deeply rooted in political and regional identity. Following the state’s bifurcation in 2000, the prime cricketing infrastructure—including Ranchi’s JSCA Complex and Jamshedpur’s Keenan Stadium—went entirely to Jharkhand. To make matters worse, a bitter administrative suspension by the BCCI forced a whole generation of Bihar-born stars to migrate to other states just to keep their careers alive.

When the BCCI finally restored Bihar’s full domestic membership, fans immediately began demanding an expansion team to mirror their neighboring rivals. Now, with an ultra-modern international stadium standing ready in Rajgir, a Sports Department operating in maximum overdrive, and a world-renowned billionaire publicly raising his hand to back the venture, the “sleeping giant” of Indian cricket might finally get to see its home team take the field.