The Trump administration seems to be making every possible attempt to keep the world out of the FIFA World Cup. Entry bans on several countries, not allowing the Iranian team a training base and turning away a referee from the airport – these are not examples of great hospitality.

Not that any of this was totally unexpected. The trajectory and priorities of the present dispensation in Washington are based on a virulent suspicion of the ‘outsider’, resulting in the usage of terms such as ‘garbage’ and ‘hellhole’ for countries, making every attempt to keep those it considers undesirable on the other side of the border.

The activities of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials, who have basically been given a free hand by Trump to look for ‘illegals’ in the country, have spread terror among a large section of the population, including some who have been living in the US for decades. It has been categorically said that stadiums are not out of bounds for immigration raids.

The previous edition of the World Cup in Qatar also had its detractors, alleging human rights abuse, the plight of migrant labourers, and LGBTQ-unfriendly laws. But while protesting voices were loud and varied four years ago, there seems to be muted acceptance this time round, with even the aggrieved parties going with the flow after a shrug and a perfunctory comment.

Searching the Uzbekistan and Senegal teams on an airport tarmac with metal detectors and sniffer dogs in proximity wasn’t a good look for the world at large, but life goes on.

Through it all, FIFA and its boss, Gianni Infantino, have remained in Trump’s close circle. His response to a basic concern like high ticket prices that have made the World Cup inaccessible for a large number of fans is to ask people to “chill, relax.”

His impassioned defence of Qatar at the 2022 opening ceremony has been one of the defining moments of his presidency, but the way he has cosied up to Trump takes it to another level.

The way Iran has been treated – the war in the Middle East is still going on – it’s a minor miracle that their team is at the World Cup. US-Iran relations have been hostile for decades now, and the least FIFA could have done was to schedule the latter’s group games in either Mexico or Canada.

Even after the outbreak of hostilities, there was a chance for the schedule to be tweaked, but FIFA didn’t do so – despite Iran’s request and Trump categorically stating that the team better stay away “for its own life and safety.”

The present situation is a mockery of fair play and a level playing field, as the Iranians are based in Tijuana in Mexico, would enter the US in time to play their games – their group matches are scheduled in Los Angeles and Seattle – and leave the country immediately afterwards. Even their allocation of fan tickets has been revoked, while several members of their delegation are still without visas.

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Referee sent back

Somalia is one of several countries on a US visa and travel ban list, with exceptions applying only to diplomats, lawful permanent residents and individuals travelling for certain major sporting events.

However, Africa’s referee of the year for 2025, Omar Abdulkadir Artan, wasn’t considered an exceptional case and was sent back from Miami International Airport, dashing his hopes of becoming the first person from his country to officiate a World Cup match. One unnamed Trump administration official even offered the ‘reason’ that Artan had “association with suspected members of terror organisations.” FIFA couldn’t even wring its hands at the humiliation meted out to one of its officials, only offering that it cannot override host country rules.

“We want to make sure we are not going to allow a soccer tournament to be the opportunity for terrorists to potentially get in the country,” said Andrew Giuliani, head of the White House World Cup task force.

Even 2018 hosts Russia had to tone down some of its stringent immigration rules at FIFA’s insistence, but the world body can’t have its way, on any matter, with the USA and Trump. While in previous editions, it’s the World Cup that took control of proceedings in a host country, on this occasion, it’s the USA that has taken control of the World Cup.

That may be because getting a foothold in the huge American sports market is the ultimate goal of FIFA under Infantino. In other words, the USA doesn’t have much to gain from the tournament in economic terms, but FIFA can get a lot, prompting it to bend over backwards to fulfil every Trump wish and policy, while never forgetting to mention that “football unites the world.”

Onus on Mexico, Canada

The action on the field has started and everyone will be tuned in to see what the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe do. Which new heroes will emerge? Which underdog will punch above its weight? What new tactics, strategies and formations will be revealed?

Meanwhile, the masked security personnel may be out on the streets, or even inside stadiums, looking for anyone they don’t like.

For the first time, there are three host countries for a FIFA World Cup, and it takes something special to take most of the spotlight off Mexico and Canada, big nations in their own right. They will stage only 22 of the 104 matches and as things stand, will be expected to bring most of the feel-good factor the tournament desperately needs.

Neither of these countries is without problems – on the day of the opener, protesters clashed with police on the streets of Mexico City, not far from the hallowed Azteca Stadium. Teachers have been on strike for better pay and pensions. The country is still some way away from being labelled a ‘developed economy.’

But the spirit of assimilation and welcome (unless it’s for an opponent on the pitch) is one quality it may have in common with Canada. It’s the third time Mexico is hosting a FIFA World Cup, and it’s no surprise that the world gets a good reception there.

The biggest country, with the biggest economy and military might, may not always have the biggest heart. On the other hand, it could be angry, bitter, self-serving, depressed and ready to blame the rest of the world for everything that’s not in tune with its vision.