Big relief for Mohammed Shami: Indian pacer cleared by BCCI’s ACU chief

Mohammed Shami cleared by BCCI’s ACU. (IE)

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami has been cleared by BCCI’s anti-corruption unit chief Neeraj Kumar over his wife’s allegation of a match-fixing. Following the decision, Shami has got Grade B annual contract from the cricket board. Earlier, this month Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan had accused the 27-year-old fast bowler of taking money from a Pakistani woman named Alishba. Jahan had also shared an audio clipping of a phone conversation which she alleged took place between her and Shami. After the new BCCI contract, Mohammed Shami will get Rs 3 crore per year. He was bought by Delhi Daredevils in IPL auction 2018 using Right-to-match (RTM) card.

According to the press release by BCCI, the Supreme Court’s appointed Committee of Administrations (CoA) had requested Neeraj Kumar, former Police Commissioner of Delhi and Head of BCCI anti-corruption unit, to investigate the allegations against the Indian pacer.

Kumar has submitted his report to the CoA based on which the Supreme court-appointed committee has decided to clear Shami of the corruption charges, the press release stated.

Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan on March 14 had sought “help” of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in her pitched battle against her husband. Jahan has levelled numerous allegations on her husband, ranging from adultery, match fixing to even attempt to murder. She in a press conference at the Bankshall Court sought the chief minister’s intervention, reiterating that there’s no question of a reconciliation.

“It’s a fight for truth by a helpless woman against a celebrity cricketer who has fame, name and money. No one is with me and I request the chief minister to come for the support of truth, but not me or Shami,” Jahan told reporters.