Big blow to Team India, Shikhar Dhawan ruled out of World Cup 2019 for 3 weeks

India opener Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out of the ICC World Cup 2019 after he fractured his left thumb during India's game against Australia, news agency PTI reported. Dhawan scored a brilliant century (117 off 109 balls) in India's last match against Australia and was adjudged the man of the match. Dhawan was hit on the thumb by a rising delivery from pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile but played through pain. Dhawan did not take the field and Ravindra Jadeja fielded in his place for the entire 50 overs. The BCCI is yet to announce if a replacement would be flown in for Dhawan's spot in the squad. ICC rules state that a player once replaced cannot be brought back into the squad. As per the reports, Dhawan will be back to full fitness in three weeks and could still play in the semifinal, if India make it to the playoffs. Dhawan is being assessed by Team India physio Patrick Farhart and specialists are being consulted right now to get a clear idea on his availability. The Indian squad has a reserve opener in KL Rahul. The dilemma for skipper Virat Kohli would be to find a suitable no. 4, if KL Rahul opens the batting. Vijay Shankar and Dinesh Karthik are two batsmen in the squad who could play at no. 4. Two of the names that BCCI might consider as Dhawan's replacement are - Ambati Rayudu and Risabh Pant. India will play their next World Cup game against New Zealand at the Trent Bridge on Thursday. India have won their first two matches and are tied second on the points table. India beat South Africa in their World Cup opener by 6 wickets and then went to win by 36 runs against Australia. Dhawan was the hero of the match, scoring 117 off 109 balls.