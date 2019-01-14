Big Bash League: Batsman loses wicket on seventh delivery of over as umpire loses count

After the match, the Scorchers coach Adam Voges was asked about the controversial dismissal to which he said that the controversy was not “ideal”.

A seven-ball over in a T20 game is one of the rarest things that you will find. But, during a game between Perth Scorcher and Sydney Sixers Michael Klinger was given out on the seventh ball. The on field umpires during the over lost count of the balls which led to the controversy. Michael Klinger who opens for the Perth Scorchers was batting at just 2 when he was given out in a controversial manner. The bowler was Ben Dwarshius who took the opener’s wicket and was the only wicket that he got during the game. Klinger was caught at third man by Steve O Keefe who took a blinder. The catch was referred to the third umpire also as it seemed unclear if the catch had been taken cleanly or not.

The controversial decision did not stop the Perth Scorchers to register a victory over the Sydney Sixers. Cameron Bancroft who returned to action after a nine-month ban following ball tampering scored a quick 87 which helped his team win the game. Bancroft took 61 balls for his 87-run knock and was supported by Ashton Turner who smashed 61 off just 30 balls, setting the tone for their victory.

After the match, the Scorchers coach Adam Voges was asked about the controversial dismissal to which he said that the controversy was not “ideal”. Cricket Australia has also said that they will review the incident.

Perth Scorchers will face Hobart Hurricanes in their next game which will be on January 18, 2019.