Big Bash League: Batsman loses wicket on seventh delivery of over as umpire loses count

By: | Published: January 14, 2019 6:28 PM

The catch was referred to the third umpire also as it seemed unclear if the catch had been taken cleanly or not.

After the match, the Scorchers coach Adam Voges was asked about the controversial dismissal to which he said that the controversy was not “ideal”.

A seven-ball over in a T20 game is one of the rarest things that you will find. But, during a game between Perth Scorcher and Sydney Sixers Michael Klinger was given out on the seventh ball. The on field umpires during the over lost count of the balls which led to the controversy. Michael Klinger who opens for the Perth Scorchers was batting at just 2 when he was given out in a controversial manner. The bowler was Ben Dwarshius who took the opener’s wicket and was the only wicket that he got during the game. Klinger was caught at third man by Steve O Keefe who took a blinder. The catch was referred to the third umpire also as it seemed unclear if the catch had been taken cleanly or not.

The controversial decision did not stop the Perth Scorchers to register a victory over the Sydney Sixers. Cameron Bancroft who returned to action after a nine-month ban following ball tampering scored a quick 87 which helped his team win the game. Bancroft took 61 balls for his 87-run knock and was supported by Ashton Turner who smashed 61 off just 30 balls, setting the tone for their victory.

After the match, the Scorchers coach Adam Voges was asked about the controversial dismissal to which he said that the controversy was not “ideal”. Cricket Australia has also said that they will review the incident.

Perth Scorchers will face Hobart Hurricanes in their next game which will be on January 18, 2019.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. SPORTS
  3. Big Bash League: Batsman loses wicket on seventh delivery of over as umpire loses count
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition