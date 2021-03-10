Bhuvneshwar Kumar will play important role in T20 World Cup, his workload management important: VVS Laxman

On the batting front, Laxman backed wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul over Shikhar Dhawan to open the innings alongside Rohit Sharma.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar returns to India's T20 squad after a long injury lay-off. The senior pacer had suffered a thigh muscle injury during last year's IPL which ruled him out of the league as well as the tour of Australia.
Former India cricketer VVS Laxman feels Bhuvneshwar Kumar will play a vital role in India’s T20 World Cup campaign later this year and the pacer’s workload management needs to be prioritised.
