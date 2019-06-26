Bhuvneshwar Kumar or Mohammed Shami? Here’s what Sachin Tendulkar suggests

Bhuvi missed India’s victory match against Afghanistan due to a hamstring injury. (BCCI)

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has picked pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar over his teammate and fellow speedster Mohammed Shami for India’s World Cup clash with West Indies scheduled on Thursday. Bhuvi missed India’s victory match against Afghanistan due to an injury.

“For the upcoming match between India and West Indies, if I had to choose between Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami, I would definitely pick Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The only reason being, Bhuvneshwar Kumar can bowl to Chris Gayle at the outer angle and that is what makes Chris Gayle uncomfortable. I still remember how uncomfortable Chris Gayle was when Bhuvneshwar Kumar was bowling at him in the last Test I played,” the Master Blaster told Star Sports.

Shami, who replaced Kumar in the match against Afghanistan, took a sensational hat-trick in the last over of Afghanistan’s innings, which India won by 11 runs on June 22. He became the second Indian to achieve the feat in a World Cup match.

Kumar, who suffered hamstring injury during the India vs Pakistan World Cup match, is known for his sheer ability to trouble West Indies batsman ‘Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle. The pacer returned to nets for an indoor training session on Tuesday, giving a sigh of relief to the team management. His injury did not bring worries to Indian skipper Virat Kohli as he was confident about his replacement. Kumar has started regaining fitness. A video released by BCCI showed Bhuvi bowling during an indoor net session.

“It’s a great news for India that Bhuvneshwar Kumar is fit. I have seen his body language which showed that he is really confident. I know it will be a little unfortunate for Mohammed Shami but I believe for this game, Bhuvneshwar Kumar should be picked,” Tendulkar signed off.

India will take on West Indies in the sixth league phase match on June 27. So far, India and New Zealand are the only unbeaten teams in the marquee event. The match between the two teams was washed out due to rain. India has played 5 matches in the mega event and is positioned at number three spot in the World Cup points table.