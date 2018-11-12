Bharat Matrimony ropes in MS Dhoni as brand ambassador

By: | Published: November 12, 2018 3:15 PM

Commenting on the appointment of Dhoni as the brand ambassador, Chief Executive Officer of Bharat Matrimony.com Murugavel Janakiraman said,"We are proud to be associated with Dhoni."

Bharat Matrimony ropes in MS Dhoni as brand ambassador

Online matrimony service provider Bharat Matrimony Monday said it has roped in cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni as its brand ambassador. The city-based company would soon launch a marketing campaign featuring the cricketer on television, print, radio and outdoors.

Commenting on the appointment of Dhoni as the brand ambassador, Chief Executive Officer of Bharat Matrimony.com Murugavel Janakiraman said,”We are proud to be associated with Dhoni.”

READ ALSO | Shikhar Dhawan’s return to form was important ahead of Australia tour: Rohit Sharma

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

“Also, we feel good because Dhoni is an inspiration to millions of youth as he has achieved a lot for the country through his leadership qualities,” he said.

“It (Bharat Matrimony) is the most trusted and successful matrimony brand which has helped millions of Indians find life-partners over the last 18 years,” said Dhoni on his association with the company.

“This is a definitely a good partnership”, he added. Chairman of Rhiti Sports Arun Pandey, which manages Dhoni’s commercial endorsements, said, “One of the key elements of the wedding service provider is the trust the consumers have in the company, and we are happy with the way Bharat Matrimony has gained it”. “I am confident of the partnership with Dhoni would help the wedding service provider doing well in the days to come,” he said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. SPORTS
  3. Bharat Matrimony ropes in MS Dhoni as brand ambassador
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
Share Market in Samvat 2075
Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
INDIAN RAILWAYS
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition