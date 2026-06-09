When the first ball is kicked at Mexico City’s iconic Azteca Stadium on 11 June, the 2026 FIFA World Cup will begin not just as a football tournament, but as one of the largest economic events on the planet.

The headline numbers are enormous. According to a FIFA-World Trade Organisation (WTO) socioeconomic impact assessment conducted by economic consultancy OpenEconomics, the tournament could contribute $40.9 billion to global GDP and generate $80.1 billion in economic output worldwide.

Those projections have become central to the commercial narrative surrounding the expanded tournament, though economists remain divided over how much of that value will ultimately reach host cities and local taxpayers.

Those figures also raise an important question: who actually benefits when the world’s biggest sporting event arrives in town? The answer is more complicated than a headline figure.

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A World Cup that extends far beyond football

Mega sporting events have always created economic ripples. The scale of the 2026 World Cup, however, is unprecedented.

More matches mean more travelling fans. More travelling fans mean more hotel bookings, airline tickets, restaurant visits, merchandise sales and advertising inventory. For businesses, that translates into six weeks of unusually concentrated consumer spending.

Industry estimates suggest millions of visitors could travel across North America during the tournament, creating one of the busiest periods ever experienced by host cities. Hotels, airlines, ride-sharing companies and food delivery platforms are all expected to see a surge in demand as supporters move between venues in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Reports indicate that hotel rates in several host cities surged to over $1,000 per night around opening-week fixtures, compared with sub-$300 averages for the same properties prior to the schedule release.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup also happens to be the most expensive tournament in football history, driven by FIFA’s dynamic pricing model that automatically hikes rates based on fan demand.

While FIFA introduced a limited number of entry-level supporter tier tickets for $60 across all 104 matches, standard ticket costs are routinely double or triple what they were for Qatar 2022.

Group stage games generally average around $550 just to get through the door, with premier Category 1 seats for standard fixtures climbing as high as $990. The financial burden accelerates dramatically for opening games and later knockout rounds; a seat for the United States opening match reached up to $4,105, while top-tier tickets for the final at MetLife Stadium skyrocketed to a staggering $32,970.

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The World Cup’s footprint is also unusually broad. Unlike previous editions centred on a single nation, the 2026 tournament spans an entire continent, stretching from Vancouver to Mexico City and from Los Angeles to New York. That geographic spread means the economic gains and the costs will be distributed across dozens of local economies rather than concentrated in one country.

Beer, burgers and broadcasts

For consumer brands, the World Cup remains one of the most valuable marketing platforms in global sport.

Brewers, soft-drink manufacturers and food chains traditionally experience a spike in sales during major international tournaments as fans gather in homes, bars and public viewing areas.

Analysts expect similar trends in 2026, particularly because many matches will be played in time zones favourable for audiences across the Americas and parts of Europe.

Sportswear manufacturers are also preparing for a commercial boost. Every World Cup creates a fresh cycle of demand for jerseys, boots and fan merchandise, with major brands competing to convert sporting success into retail sales.

The biggest commercial winners, however, may once again be broadcasters.

In the United States, where football’s popularity has steadily grown over the past decade, networks are expected to command premium advertising rates during the tournament. The expanded format provides broadcasters with significantly more inventory to sell, while sponsors gain access to larger audiences across a longer tournament window.

For advertisers, there are few events capable of delivering the scale and reach of a World Cup.

The tourism windfall and its limits

Host cities are banking on football fans filling hotel rooms, restaurants and entertainment districts.

Brokerage estimates cited by Reuters suggest the tournament could attract approximately 13.1 million visitors, including both ticketed spectators and fan-zone attendees, generating roughly 21.3 million hotel room nights across North America.

Economists generally agree that major tournaments generate genuine tourism spending. Visitors arriving from overseas spend money that would not otherwise enter local economies.

But measuring the true value of that spending is often difficult.

Some economists argue that World Cup forecasts can overstate the final impact because they do not fully account for what is known as “displacement”. In simple terms, regular tourists and business travellers may avoid host cities during major events because of congestion, higher prices and limited availability.

A family that skips New York during the World Cup or a business conference that relocates elsewhere can offset part of the spending generated by football fans.

That is why many economists distinguish between gross economic activity and actual long-term economic benefit.

The former measures the flow of money through an economy. The latter measures how much new value is genuinely created.

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FIFA’s growing commercial machine

If there is one organisation guaranteed to emerge as a financial winner, it is FIFA itself.

The governing body’s revenues are largely driven by media rights, sponsorship agreements, hospitality programmes and ticket sales. The expansion from 64 matches in Qatar to 104 matches in North America creates substantially more commercial inventory for broadcasters, sponsors and hospitality partners.

For instance, Bangladesh spent ₹56 crore to rescue FIFA World Cup broadcasts weeks before kick off. Fans will now be able to watch it on the state-owned broadcast network. In India, meanwhile, Zee Entertainment secured an eight-year broadcast and streaming rights deal with FIFA for an estimated $35 million to $40 million, 50-60 % short of FIFA’s asked price but still a big number in itself.

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FIFA expects the 2023-26 commercial cycle to be its most lucrative ever. Various industry estimates place projected revenues at roughly $11 billion-$13 billion, significantly above the approximately $7.5 billion generated during the Qatar 2022 cycle, driven largely by the expansion from 64 to 104 matches.

For the organisation, the economics are straightforward: more matches create more opportunities to sell sponsorship packages, premium hospitality experiences and broadcast rights.

The business model becomes even more attractive because FIFA does not shoulder the same operational responsibilities as local governments.

The cities carrying the bill

While FIFA collects much of the tournament’s central revenue, host cities face a different financial equation.

Security operations, transport upgrades, crowd management, emergency services and public infrastructure all require substantial investment before the first match is played.

Many of those costs are absorbed by municipal authorities and public agencies.

Supporters of hosting argue that these investments leave lasting benefits through improved infrastructure and increased international visibility. Critics counter that the returns are often harder to measure and can fall short of pre-tournament projections.

The reality usually lies somewhere in between.

For most host cities, the World Cup is neither a guaranteed financial jackpot nor an economic disaster. Instead, it is a complex balancing act between public expenditure and temporary boosts in tourism and consumer spending.

Economists have long argued that mega-event impact studies often measure gross economic activity rather than net economic gains. Recent analysis from Goldman Sachs noted that while specific sectors such as hospitality, travel and consumer goods could see meaningful short-term benefits, the overall impact on national GDP is likely to be relatively modest when measured against the size of the US, Canadian and Mexican economies.

Following the money

The 2026 World Cup is likely to achieve exactly what FIFA hopes it will: attract record audiences, generate record revenues and dominate the global sporting calendar for six weeks.

The businesses positioned closest to fan spending broadcasters, sponsors, hotel chains, airlines, retailers and food companies are expected to enjoy the most immediate rewards.

For host governments and cities, the calculation is less straightforward. The benefits will arrive through tourism, visibility and short-term economic activity, but they will also come with significant operational costs.

The world’s biggest football tournament will undoubtedly move billions of dollars through the global economy. The debate, as always, is not whether money will be spent but where it will ultimately end up and whether the scale will be as big as initially thought it would be.