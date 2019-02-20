Bengaluru FC’s offer to play friendly match in Srinagar post-Pulwama attack speaks of sportsman spirit

The offer from Bengaluru FC came after defending champions Minerva FC pulled out of their match.

It is said that sports has the power to heal wounds and bring peace. The adage becomes even more meaningful in the aftermath of Pulwama terrorist attack near Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir. Amid the charged atmosphere, Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Bengaluru FC offered to play an exhibition match against Real Kashmir in Srinagar to support the I-League debutants. The offer from Bengaluru FC came after defending champions Minerva FC pulled out of their match, citing security concerns in the wake of Pulwama terror attack.

Real Kashmir too responded in a warm way by thanking the ISL club and inviting them in March for a friendly fixture. They also assured the guests of “the most electric football atmosphere”.

Also read | You may avail up to Rs 1 lakh deduction from taxable income u/s 80D, but subject to these conditions

Earlier on Monday, I-League defending champions Minerva FC moved the Delhi High Court after the AIFF refused to relocate their match against Real Kashmir from Srinagar. The AIFF has referred the matter to their committee for a decision. Another team, East Bengal, also conveyed to the AIFF their concerns about the February 28 match against Real Kashmir even though they refrained from making an outright pullout threat.

Later in the day, a tweet from Bengaluru FC owner Parth Jindal helped in lifting the spirits of the Real Kashmir players and their fans. “Dear @realkashmirfc we @bengalurufc are ready to come and play an exhibition match in Srinagar against youll whenever you invite us. We look forward to the opportunity of sharing this beautiful game in your beautiful state which is an integral part of our great country,” Jindal tweeted.

Dear @realkashmirfc we @bengalurufc are ready to come and play an exhibition match in Srinagar against youll whenever you invite us. We look forward to the opportunity of sharing this beautiful game in your beautiful state which is an integral part of our great country. — Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) February 19, 2019

His tweet got an immediate response from Real Kashmir: “Thank you @ParthJindal11 and @bengalurufc. Let’s do this. We and the people of Kashmir would be more than glad to host you. March? What say? We promise the most electric football atmosphere! Let’s play to heal. Let’s pray together for the departed and share the grief of bereaved.”

Thank you @ParthJindal11 and @bengalurufc. Let’s do this. We and the people of Kashmir would be more than glad to host you. March? What say? We promise the most electric football atmosphere! Let’s play to heal. Let’s pray together for the departed and share the grief of bereaved. pic.twitter.com/x7YG2Jx7IT — Real Kashmir FC (@realkashmirfc) February 19, 2019

At least 40 CRPF paramilitary personnel were killed and several others injured on Thursday in a deadly terrorist strike in Pulwama.