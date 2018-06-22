Belgium vs Tunisia LIVE Streaming Online, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: When and where to watch Live telecast on TV in India

Belgium will take on Tunisia in a Group G encounter of FIFA World Cup 2018, Russia.

Belgium vs Tunisia LIVE Streaming Online, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: Belgium will take on Tunisia in a Group G encounter of FIFA World Cup 2018, Russia. Coming off a fresh 3-0 victory over tournaments debutants Panama, the ”Red Devils” will look to secure a place in the knockouts with a win over Tunisia. History is certainly in favor of Belgium as they are yet to lose to an African opposition in FIFA World Cup. Romelu Lukaku is just 2 goals away from becoming the highest goal scorer for Belgium in FIFA World cups. Touted as dark horses by many, one will have to go back in history to September 2016, last time Belgium lost a match.

Tunisia will look to bounce back from their loss against England to keep their World cup hopes alive but the Carthage Eagles find themselves without a win in their last 12 World Cup games. Farouk Ben Mustapha is expected to replace Goalkeeper Mouez Hassen who has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament due to injury.

When will Belgium vs Tunisia, FIFA World Cup 2018 match be held?

Belgium vs Tunisia FIFA World Cup 2018 match will be held on June 22, 2018.

Where will Belgium vs Tunisia, FIFA World Cup 2018 match be held?

Belgium vs Tunisia, FIFA world cup will be held at Spartak Stadium, Moscow.

What time will Belgium vs Tunisia, FIFA World Cup 2018 match start?

Belgium vs Tunisia FIFA World Cup 2018 game will start at 5.30 pm IST.

How to watch, Belgium vs Tunisia, FIFA World Cup 2018 live telecast on TV?

One can watch Belgium vs Tunisia FIFA World Cup 2018 Game live on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony ESPN.

How to watch, Belgium vs Tunisia FIFA World Cup 2018 Live streaming online?

Belgium vs Tunisia FIFA World Cup 2018 live streaming can be watched on JioTV, SonyLiv and Airtel TV app. You can watch all the live updates on Financialexpress.com.

Here are the squads

BELGIUM

Goalkeepers: Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg/GER), Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea/ENG), Simon Mignolet (Liverpool/ENG)

Defenders: Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham/ENG), Dedryck Boyata (Celtic/SCO), Laurent Ciman (Los Angeles/USA – to replace Kompany if unfit), Leander Dendoncker (Anderlecht), Vincent Kompany (Manchester City/ENG), Thomas Vermaelen (Barcelona/ESP), Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham/ENG)

Midfielders: Yannick Carrasco (Dalian Yinfang/CHN), Nacer Chadli (West Bromwich Albion/ENG), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City/ENG), Mousa Dembele (Tottenham/ENG), Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United/ENG), Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad/ESP), Youri Tielemans (Monaco/FRA), Axel Witsel (Tianjin Quanjian/CHN), Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA)

Forwards: Michy Batshuayi (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Eden Hazard (Chelsea/ENG), Thorgan Hazard (Borussia M’gladbach/GER), Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United/ENG), Dries Mertens (Naples/ITA).

TUNISIA

Goalkeepers: Aymen al-Mathlouthi (Al Batin/KSA), Mouez Hassen (Chateauroux/FRA), Farouk Ben Mustapha (Al Shabab/KSA)

Defenders: Nagguez Hamdi(Zamalek/EGY), Dylan Bronn (Gent/BEL), Rami Bedoui (Etoile du Sahel), Yohan Benalouane(Leicester/ENG), Syam Ben Youssef (Kasimpasa/TUR), Yassine Meriah (CS Sfaxien), Oussama Haddadi (Dijon/FRA), Ali Maaloul (Al Ahly/EGY)

Midfielders: Ellyes Skhiri (Montpellier/FRA), Mohamed Amine Ben Amore (Al-Ahli/KSA), Ghaylene Chaalali (Esperance), Ferjani Sassi (Al Nassr/KSA), Ahmed Khalil (Club Africain), Saifeddine El Khaoui(Troyes/FRA)

Forwards: Fakheredine Ben Youssef (Al Ettifaq/KSA), Anice Badri (Esperance), Bassem Srarfi (Nice/FRA), Wahbi Khazri (Rennes/FRA), Naim Sliti (Dijon/FRA), Saber Khalifa (Club Africain)