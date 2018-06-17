Belgium vs Panama LIVE Streaming Online, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: When and were to watch Live telecast on TV

Group G of FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia, to get underway on Monday as Belgium will take on Panama. (AFP)

Belgium vs Panama LIVE Streaming Online, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: Group G of FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia, to get underway on Monday as Belgium will take on Panama. The game will be played between two sides having contrasting styles. Panama will make their debut in FIFA World Cup with no intentions of giving the ‘Red Devils an easy win. Panama’s Gabriel Gomez said, “Any group was going to be difficult for us. We have respect for all three teams in this group, but having respect doesn’t mean feeling fear. We are newcomers with great ambitions, and we want to represent Panama honourably.”

Belgium on the other hand head into Monday’s encounter with serious momentum on their side. The team will look to continue their winning streak maintained in warm-up friendly matches. Coach Roberto Martinez boasts of a talented generation at the peak of its power. Belgium vs Panama is the second game to be played at Fischt stadium, with the first witnessing a classic face-off between Spain and Portugal.

When will Belgium vs Panama, FIFA World Cup 2018 match be held?

Belgium vs Panama, FIFA World Cup 2018 match will be held on June 18, 2018.

Where will Belgium vs Panama, FIFA World Cup 2018 match be held?

Belgium vs Panama, FIFA world cup will be held at the Fisht Stadium, Sochi.

What time will Belgium vs Panama, FIFA World Cup 2018 match start?

Belgium vs Panama, FIFA World Cup 2018 game will start at 8.30 pm IST.

How to watch, Belgium vs Panama, FIFA World Cup 2018 live telecast on TV?

One can watch Belgium vs Panama, FIFA World Cup 2018 Game live on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony ESPN.

How to watch, Belgium vs panama, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live streaming online?

Belgium vs Panama, FIFA World Cup 2018 live streaming can be watched on JioTV, SonyLiv and Airtel TV app. You can watch all the live updates on Financialexpress.com.

Here are the squads

BELGIUM

Goalkeepers: Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg/GER), Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea/ENG), Simon Mignolet (Liverpool/ENG)

Defenders:Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham/ENG), Dedryck Boyata (Celtic/SCO), Laurent Ciman (Los Angeles/USA – to replace Kompany if unfit), Leander Dendoncker (Anderlecht), Vincent Kompany (Manchester City/ENG), Thomas Vermaelen (Barcelona/ESP), Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham/ENG)

Midfielders: Yannick Carrasco (Dalian Yinfang/CHN), Nacer Chadli (West Bromwich Albion/ENG), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City/ENG), Mousa Dembele (Tottenham/ENG), Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United/ENG), Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad/ESP), Youri Tielemans (Monaco/FRA), Axel Witsel (Tianjin Quanjian/CHN), Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA)

Forwards:Michy Batshuayi (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Eden Hazard (Chelsea/ENG), Thorgan Hazard (Borussia M’gladbach/GER), Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United/ENG), Dries Mertens (Naples/ITA).

PANAMA

Goalkeepers: Jose Calderon (Chorrillo FC), Jaime Penedo (Dinamo Bucharest), Alex Rodriguez (San Francisco FC).

Defenders:Felipe Baloy (CSD Municipal), Harold Cummings (San Jose Earthquakes), Eric Davis (DAC Dunajska Streda), Fidel Escobar (New York Red Bulls), Adolfo Machado (Houston Dynamo), Michael Murillo (New York Red Bulls), Luis Ovalle (CD Olimpia), Roman Torres (Seattle Sounders).

Midfielders:Edgar Barcenas (Cafetaleros de Tapachula), Armando Cooper (Club Universidad de Chile), Anibal Godoy (San Jose Earthquakes), Gabriel Gómez (Bucaramanga), Valentin Pimentel (Plaza Amador), Alberto Quintero (Universitario de Lima), Jose Luis Rodriguez (KAA Gent).

Forwards:Abdiel Arroyo (LD Alajuelense), Ismael Diaz (Deportivo La Coruna), Blas Perez (CSD Municipal), Luis Tejada (Sports Boys), Gabriel Torres (CD Huachipato).