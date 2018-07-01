Belgium vs Japan LIVE Streaming Online, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: When and where to watch Live telecast in India on TV

Belgium will take on Japan in a Round of 16 Match of FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia on Monday.

Belgium vs Japan LIVE Streaming Online, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: Belgium will take on Japan in a Round of 16 Match of FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia on Monday. The ”Red Devils” will take on Asia’s last remaining representatives in FIFA 2018. Belgium’s 22-match unbeaten streak reflects the quality of a hugely talented side. Romelu Lukaku, the 25-year-old Belgian forward, playing his first FIFA World Cup is only behind Harry Kane and Cristiano Ronaldo, in the race for the “Golden Boot”. The Red Devils are expected to play a dynamic, offensive game against the Japanese.

Japan advanced from the group phase on fair play points. A win over Belgium would set new precedents in the footballing history of Japan, as the Blue Samurais have never won a knockout match in FIFA World Cup. The two sides met in a friendly game seven months ago, which Belgium won 1-0.

When will Belgium vs Japan, FIFA World Cup 2018 match be held?

Belgium vs Japan, FIFA World Cup 2018 match will be held on July 2nd, 2018.

Where will Belgium vs Japan, FIFA World Cup 2018 match be held?

Belgium vs Japan, FIFA world cup will be held at Rostov Arena, Rostov-On-Don.

What time will Belgium vs Japan, FIFA World Cup 2018 match start?

Belgium vs Japan FIFA World Cup 2018 game will start at 11.30 pm IST.

How to watch, Belgium vs Japan, FIFA World Cup 2018 live telecast on TV?

One can watch Belgium vs Japan, FIFA World Cup 2018 Game live on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony ESPN.

How to watch, Belgium vs Japan, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live streaming online?

Belgium vs Japan,FIFA World Cup 2018 live streaming can be watched on JioTV, SonyLiv and Airtel TV app. You can watch all the live updates on Financialexpress.com.

Here are the squads

BELGIUM

Goalkeepers: Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg/GER), Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea/ENG), Simon Mignolet (Liverpool/ENG)

Defenders: Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham/ENG), Dedryck Boyata (Celtic/SCO), Laurent Ciman (Los Angeles/USA – to replace Kompany if unfit), Leander Dendoncker (Anderlecht), Vincent Kompany (Manchester City/ENG), Thomas Vermaelen (Barcelona/ESP), Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham/ENG)

Midfielders: Yannick Carrasco (Dalian Yinfang/CHN), Nacer Chadli (West Bromwich Albion/ENG), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City/ENG), Mousa Dembele (Tottenham/ENG), Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United/ENG), Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad/ESP), Youri Tielemans (Monaco/FRA), Axel Witsel (Tianjin Quanjian/CHN), Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA)

Forwards: Michy Batshuayi (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Eden Hazard (Chelsea/ENG), Thorgan Hazard (Borussia M’gladbach/GER), Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United/ENG), Dries Mertens (Naples/ITA).

JAPAN

Goalkeepers: Eiji Kawashima (Metz/FRA), Masaaki Higashiguchi (Gamba Osaka), Kosuke Nakamura (Kashiwa Reysol)

Defenders: Yuto Nagatomo (Galatasaray/TUR), Tomoaki Makino (Urawa Reds), Wataru Endo (Urawa Reds), Maya Yoshida (Southampton/ENG), Hiroki Sakai (Marseille/FRA), Gotoku Sakai (Hamburg/GER), Gen Shoji (Kashima Antlers), Naomichi Ueda (Kashima Antlers)

Midfielders: Makoto Hasebe (Eintracht Frankfurt/GER), Keisuke Honda(Pachuca/MEX), Takashi Inui (Eibar/ESP), Shinji Kagawa (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Hotaru Yamaguchi (Cerezo Osaka), Genki Haraguchi (Fortuna Dusseldorf/GER), Takashi Usami (Fortuna Dusseldorf), Gaku Shibasaki (Getafe/ESP), Ryota Oshima (Kawasaki Frontale)

Forwards: Shinji Okazaki (Leicester City/ENG), Yuya Osako (Werder Bremen/GER), Yoshinori Muto (Mainz/GER)