Belgium vs England LIVE Streaming Online, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: When and where to watch Live telecast in India on TV

Belgium will take on England in a match for the third place of FIFA World Cup 2018.

Belgium vs England LIVE Streaming Online, FIFA World Cup 2018: Belgium will take on England in a match for the third place of FIFA World Cup 2018. The ‘Three Lions’ and the ‘Red Devils’ must now recompose themselves to play for the Bronze medal. Both teams have had a great tournament and pre-quarterfinal matches that only a few will forget. Belgium won their match against Japan after being down 2-0 and in the process achieved a feat that had not been replicated for the past 48 years. England, on the other hand, defeated Colombia in a penalty shootout and broke their penalty jinx.

Motivation is often the key to these type of matches. Belgium will be buoyed by the return of Thomas Meunier who sat out due to suspension against France. Saturday presents the chance for greatness, as bronze would see Eden Hazard’s side exceed their 1986 predecessors who had finished fourth at Mexico WC. As for England, their shot at FIFA World Cup glory is over but Harry Kane is still a likely winner of the Golden Boot with six goals. A goal would make him highest scorer at a single World Cup since 2002 The two sides met in a group stage encounter in FIFA 2018 where Belgium won 1-0.

When will Belgium vs England, FIFA World Cup 2018 match be held?

Belgium vs England, FIFA World Cup 2018 match will be held on July 14th, 2018

Where will Belgium vs England, FIFA World Cup 2018 match be held?

Belgium vs England, FIFA world cup will be held at Saint Petersburg Stadium St. Petersburg.

What time will Belgium vs England, FIFA World Cup 2018 match start?

Belgium vs England, FIFA World Cup 2018 game will start at 7.30 pm IST.

How to watch, Belgium vs England, FIFA World Cup 2018 live telecast on TV?

One can watch Belgium vs England FIFA World Cup 2018 Game live on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony ESPN.

How to watch, Belgium vs England FIFA World Cup 2018 Live streaming online?

Belgium vs England FIFA World Cup 2018 live streaming can be watched on JioTV, SonyLiv and Airtel TV app. You can watch all the live updates on Financialexpress.com.

Here are the squads

ENGLAND

Goalkeepers: Jack Butland (Stoke), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley)

Defenders: Kyle Walker (Manchester City) John Stones (Manchester City), Harry Maguire (Leicester), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham), Danny Rose (Tottenham), Ashley Young (Manchester United), Phil Jones (Manchester United), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Midfielders: Eric Dier (Tottenham), Dele Alli (Tottenham), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace), Fabian Delph (Manchester City)

Forwards: Jamie Vardy (Leicester), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) Harry Kane (Tottenham), Danny Welbeck (Arsenal)

BELGIUM

Goalkeepers: Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg/GER), Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea/ENG), Simon Mignolet (Liverpool/ENG)

Defenders: Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham/ENG), Dedryck Boyata (Celtic/SCO), Laurent Ciman (Los Angeles/USA – to replace Kompany if unfit), Leander Dendoncker (Anderlecht), Vincent Kompany (Manchester City/ENG), Thomas Vermaelen (Barcelona/ESP), Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham/ENG)

Midfielders: Yannick Carrasco (Dalian Yinfang/CHN), Nacer Chadli (West Bromwich Albion/ENG), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City/ENG), Mousa Dembele (Tottenham/ENG), Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United/ENG), Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad/ESP), Youri Tielemans (Monaco/FRA), Axel Witsel (Tianjin Quanjian/CHN), Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA)

Forwards: Michy Batshuayi (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Eden Hazard (Chelsea/ENG), Thorgan Hazard (Borussia M’gladbach/GER), Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United/ENG), Dries Mertens (Naples/ITA).