‘Bee attack’ halts Sri Lanka vs South Africa World Cup match at Chester-le-Street

Updated: June 28, 2019 8:57:53 PM

In 2017, the bees had halted the match at Wanderers Stadium when South Africa hosted Sri Lanka in Johannesburg.

Incidentally, it is not the first occasion when bees played spoilsport during a match between the same two sides.

The World Cup match between Sri Lanka and South Africa on Friday was halted for a brief period after a swarm of bees invaded the centre of the ground here. Players and on-field umpires were forced to hit the ground to save themselves after a swarm of bees entered the field, but luckily none was stung by the insects.

The interruption occurred for about a minute in the 48th over of Sri Lanka’s innings. Incidentally, it is not the first occasion when bees played spoilsport during a match between the same two sides. In 2017, the bees had halted the match at Wanderers Stadium when South Africa hosted Sri Lanka in Johannesburg.

