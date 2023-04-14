Beating all the odds! Indian Women’s Ice Hockey team to participate in Asia, Oceania Championships; Full squad and challenges ahead

The Indian women’s Ice Hockey team will participate in the 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey Women’s Asia and Oceania Championship from April 30 to May 7. The team has partnered with Royal Enfield and on April 10, a new jersey for Team India was unveiled. After unveiling the team jersey, a panel discussion was also held on the growth of Ice Hockey across the Himalayas. The discussion also highlighted the development of winter sports and winter tourism.

Women Ice Hockey: Full Squad

The 20-member Indian Ice Hockey squad includes five debutants, who will be coached by Canadian Darrin Harrold with Tsewang Gyaltson and Amit Belwal assisting him. Tsewang Chuskit will captain the squad while Noor Jahan, a conservationist by training, is in charge of the goal.

18 women players hail from the Union Territory of Ladakh and two from the state of Himachal Pradesh. The eight-team competition also features Iran, Kyrgyz Republic, Kuwait, Malaysia, Singapore, the UAE and Thailand. With just three wins in 13 internationals, India’s aim is to get exposure.

Women’s Ice Hockey: Challenges in India

Unfortunately, women’s ice hockey is not a popular sport in India. Due to the country’s warm climate, ice sports are not widely played or encouraged. However, there are a few dedicated female athletes who have taken up the sport and are trying to promote it in the country. One of the major challenges faced by women’s ice hockey in India is the lack of proper infrastructure and equipment.

The country does not have many ice rinks, and those that do exist are mostly located in major cities. As a result, the sport is largely inaccessible to people living in smaller towns and rural areas. Additionally, the cost of equipment such as skates, sticks, and protective gear is prohibitively high for most people.

Despite these challenges, there have been some efforts to promote women’s ice hockey in India. The Indian Women’s Ice Hockey Team was formed in 2016, and they have participated in international tournaments such as the Challenge Cup of Asia. The team is made up of players from Ladakh, where ice hockey is more popular.

In 2020, a documentary called “Breaking the Ice” was released, which focuses on the journey of a group of young female ice hockey players from Ladakh. The documentary sheds light on the challenges faced by the players, as well as their determination and passion for the sport.

Overall, while women’s ice hockey in India is still in its nascent stages, there are small but significant efforts being made to promote the sport. With increased awareness and support, it is possible that ice hockey, both for men and women, could become a more popular sport in India.