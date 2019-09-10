Beat this! Young lad does 30 somersaults at a stretch, video goes viral

Still from the video. (Twitter/Sweta Entomon)

Days after a video showing a young man running barefoot and clocking just 11 seconds went viral, another video of a boy doing 30 somersaults in one go has taken the Internet by storm. In the video which shows a young boy doing a series of somersaults was shared by a Twitter user who also urged Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju to help the boy in any way possible.

“Amazing! 30 Somersaults at a time! There is no dearth of talent in our country only the need a chance n blessing of people,” the user Sweta Entomon (@sp_dash68), wrote while tagging the video to the minister as well as the official handle of Youth Affairs and Sports.

The video has so far received 4,000 retweets and 10,500 likes. Twitterati, impressed by the boy’s talent, have expressed hope that the boy would get help from the government and that the young talent won’t go waste.

Earlier, in Madhya Pradesh, Rameshwar Gurjar, a barefoot sprinter in Madhya Pradesh, came into limelight after a video of him was shared on social media showing him running at a lightning speed clocking 11 seconds. However, he finished last went sent to trials at Sports Authority of India on August 20.

Rijiju defended him saying: “My appeal; Pls don’t burden Rameshwar Gurjar with extra expectation. Will provide full support but pls remember, in athletics, there’s limit to human endurance.”

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had also shared the video saying, “India is blessed with talented individuals. Provided with right opportunity & right platform, they’ll come out with flying colours to create history! Urge @IndiaSports Min. @KirenRijiju ji to extend support to this aspiring athlete to advance his skills!”.