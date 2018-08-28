BCCI to probe fixing allegations by former IPL investigator, including involvement of World Cup winning team member

Rai said the board doesn’t have record or evidence about the particular findings as only the court can access them. (Source: IE)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has said that it will probe fresh revelations made by the former chief investigator of the IPL spot-fixing scandal, BB Misra, including the involvement of a top cricketer who was allegedly in contact with a bookie in 2008-09. Vinod Rai, who heads the Committee of Administrators (CoA) formed by the Supreme Court, told The Indian Express that the board’s anti-corruption unit has been instructed to probe the details.

Rai said the board doesn’t have record or evidence about the particular findings as only the court can access them. The board will ask the court to provide the records so that the necessary steps can be taken. Rai said that the anti-corruption unit chief has also been informed and further steps will be taken after studying the events.

“We don’t want to single out any state or unit. But with the possibility of corruption in mind, we have decided to beef up our overall system. Earlier, the anti-corruption unit worked with one-two persons, but soon we will make our presence felt in every zone. We will appoint experienced people who have worked closely in the zones and with other intelligence agencies, people who know how things work and know how to prevent it,” Rai was quoted as saying.

The statements came after BB Misra revealed that a senior cricketer, who was part of the 2011 World Cup winning team, was under suspicion for his alleged contact with a known bookie before an international match in the 2008-09 season.

Misra claimed that he wasn’t able to investigate the incident because it was not part of his charter.

The former IPL investigator also claimed that he had stumbled upon a “nexus” between agents who run player-management companies and senior cricketers who have stakes in such enterprises.

He had joined the IPL probe in 2014 on Supreme Court’s orders after the Justice Mudgal Committee, in its first report on allegations of spot-fixing and betting in the 2013 IPL, mentioned several cases of suspected sporting fraud.