BCCI suspends Rinku Singh for participating in unsanctioned T20 league, lets off Irfan Pathan

By: |
Published: May 30, 2019 5:00:16 PM

The Indian cricket board handed a three-month suspension to Uttar Pradesh left-hander Rinku Singh for playing in an unsanctioned T20 league in Abu Dhabi, which has now led to his withdrawal from India A team.

Rinku has also been a part of Kolkata Knight Riders for the past two seasons and it was learnt that he played in the unsanctioned league after the IPL got over. (IE)

The Indian cricket board handed a three-month suspension to Uttar Pradesh left-hander Rinku Singh for playing in an unsanctioned T20 league in Abu Dhabi, which has now led to his withdrawal from India A team.

While Rinku’s suspension starts June 1, BCCI had let go veteran all-rounder Irfan Pathan with a warning for putting his name in Caribbean Premier League (CPL) draft without parent body’s prior permission before withdrawal.

Similarly, no action was taken against former India U-19 captain Anuj Rawat for playing unsanctioned T20 league in Mauritius with Pakistani cricketers of dubious credibility.

Rinku has also been a part of Kolkata Knight Riders for the past two seasons and it was learnt that he played in the unsanctioned league after the IPL got over.

“It has been brought to the notice of the Board of Control for Cricket in India that First-class cricketer from Uttar Pradesh and India
A player Rinku Singh participated in an unauthorized T20 tournament in Abu Dhabi,” BCCI issued a statement.

“Singh did not seek permission from the BCCI before taking part in the T20 league hence directly violating the BCCI rules and regulations. As per the BCCI norms, a player registered with the Board cannot play in any tournaments abroad without the Board’s permission. Rinku Singh therefore has been suspended with immediate effect for a period of three months starting June 1, 2019,” BCCI announced the verdict.

However there are questions being raised as to why Rinku, a young player wasn’t at least given a warning about the consequences he could face for his indiscretion.

“If Irfan Pathan, who played significant amount of international cricket, was not even given a rap on the knuckles for registering in CPL after being well aware about the rules and regulations, suspending Rinku after his first mistake is simple double standards,” a senior BCCI official, privy with working of Cricket Operations team, told PTI on Thursday.

When BCCI’s GM Cricket Operations Saba Karim was asked, he said: “We want to send a strong message to the youngsters that there would be consequences if they don’t follow the rules and regulations. I agree that Irfan is a senior player but he ultimately didn’t play the tournament.”

The senior official also questioned that if the logic of setting an example was an issue, then how come BCCI allowed Delhi keeper-batsman Anuj Rawat to go scot-free after he was seen playing alongside former Pakistan internationals, who till recently were in ICC anti-corruption unit’s radar.

“If you want to teach any youngster a lesson, then it should be same for all. The Cricket Operations team let go Anuj Rawat, who immediately after that played for India U-19 in Sri Lanka. Here for the same offence, Rinku Singh was denied a chance to represent India,” he said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. SPORTS
  3. BCCI suspends Rinku Singh for participating in unsanctioned T20 league, lets off Irfan Pathan
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition