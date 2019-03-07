BCCI still seeking international ban on Pakistan despite ICC snub: Vinod Rai

“Let the time come. It is still four months away. We have expressed our concerns (over security) and they (ICC) said yes, ‘security will be tightened’ and everything else,” said Rai after a COA meeting in New Delhi. (IE)

The Board of Cricket Control of India (BCCI) is still seeking an ICC ban on countries from where terrorism emanates, Committee of Administrators (COA) chairman Vinod Rai was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. Rai was non-committal on whether India will play Pakistan at the upcoming World Cup in England. India and Pakistan are scheduled to face-off in the tournament on June 16. Earlier this week, the ICC had dismissed BCCI’s request to ban countries that harbour terrorism. In its letter, the Indian Board had not made a specific mention of Pakistan.

The BCCI’s move had come after the Pulwama terror attack, in which 40 CRPF jawans were martyred.

“Let the time come. It is still four months away. We have expressed our concerns (over security) and they (ICC) said yes, ‘security will be tightened’ and everything else,” said Rai after a COA meeting in New Delhi.

Also read| UK expects more bonhomie with India over cricket’s biggest spectacle – World Cup

Rai insisted that the ICC has not shot down BCCI’s request of banning Pakistan from international cricket, news agency PTI reported.

“The letter was placed. It clearly says Pakistan. It is a process which goes slow. Have we been able to boycott any of the countries in the Security Council? The process goes on slowly. We have started a process,” said the former CAG.

The India-Pakistan matter will be among the issues the COA will discuss with ICC chairman Shashank Manohar in Mumbai later this month.