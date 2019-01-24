BCCI revokes suspension of Hardik Pandya and K L Rahul pending probe, no word yet on return for New Zealand tour

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul were called back before the first ODI clash between India and Australia.

The BCCI’s Committee of Administrators today revoked the suspensions of Hardik Pandya and K L Rahul with immediate effect. The duo had faced suspension for their sexist remarks on TV chat show ‘Koffee with Karan’. The Committee of Administrators has lifted the suspension on Pandya and Rahul pending the appointment and adjudication of allegations by the BCCI Ombudsman.

Reports said Pandya may join the Indian squad on their New Zealand tour after the interim relief. However, there is no offical word on the matter yet. “The matter and decision has been taken with the concurrence of Amicus Curiae, P.S. Narasimha. In view of the above, the suspension orders dated 11.01.2019 is immediately lifted pending appointment and adjudication of the allegations by the BCCI Ombudsman,” the CoA said.

Last Thursday, the Supreme Court adjourned their case for the next week. Earlier, the CoA issued them show cause notice to which the duo replied but their explanation had failed to cut much ice with the administrators.

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul were called back before the first ODI clash between India and Australia. Indian captain Virat Kohli had also distanced himself and the team from the controversy and said that the team does not stand with their views.

Controversy struck the Karan Johar-hosted show when Pandya, along with his teammate K L Rahul, appeared on the show and made comments boasting about hooking up with many women. He also spoke about how open he is with his parents and said he had once told them after losing his virginity, “Aaj mai kar ke aaya. (I had sex today)”. Responded to a question by the show host, he had said, “I like to watch and observe how they (women) move. I’m little from the black side so I need to see how they move.”

The idea of letting the players get on with the game was first mooted by BCCI acting president CK Khanna, who wanted the suspensions to be lifted pending inquiry. Pandya and Rahul’s crass comments on the show were criticised by one and all. The 25-year-old cricketer later posted an apology on Twitter for his remarks.