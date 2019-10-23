BCCI president Sourav Ganguly says will make captain Kohli’s life easier, take Indian cricket forward

BCCI’s new President Saurav Ganguly addresses a press conference at BCCI headquarters in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

After taking charge as the BCCI president on Wednesday, Sourav Ganguly spoke on his vision and how he plans to take Indian cricket forward. The former Team India captain emphasised the role of Virat Kohli and said that the skipper was the most important man in Indian cricket. Ganguly said that he would soon have a word with Kohli and provide him all support possible.

“He (Kohli) wants to make this team the best in the world. It has been a great team to be honest with the way they have played in the last three to four years,” Ganguly told reporters in Mumbai.

Ganguly said that having been a captain himself, he would listen to Kohli and support him. “Mutual respect will be there, opinions and discussions will be there and we will do what is best for the game,” Ganguly said.

The BCCI president also took questions on a number of rumours that have been doing the rounds. Ganguly said that India was winning at the moment, and there was no need for split captaincy. After India’s World Cup 2019 campaign ended, rumours had started doing the rounds that Rohit Sharma may be entrusted with the limited-overs captaincy.

Speaking about Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s future in international cricket, Ganguly said that he did not know what was on Dhoni’s mind, but the two-time World Cup winning captain would be accorded respect. Dhoni hasn’t played an international game since India’s semi-final match against New Zealand at the ODI World Cup. He had opted out of the West Indies tour and South Africa series, leading to speculations about his future.

Speaking on his new role, Ganguly said that he would not compromise on the organisation’s credibility and would lead just like he led the Indian team during his tenure.