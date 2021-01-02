BCCI president Sourav Ganguly hospitalised after chest pain

Cricket board president and former India skipper Sourav Ganguly was hospitalised Saturday after he complained of chest pain, a hospital official said.
Ganguly, 48, is ‘stable’ and admitted to the emergency ward of a private hospital.
He complained of chest pain following a workout session on Friday evening and family members took him to the hospital this afternoon when the problem recurred.
“He is stable now. We are checking whether this pain is due to some cardiac problem or not. He requires to undergo several tests,” the official said.
