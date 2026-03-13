The evening of March 15th would come alive in New Delhi as winners of not one, not two, but five ICC titles in the last one year, would assemble under one roof as the biggest night in Indian cricket history will be celebrated at the BCCI annual awards, also called the ‘Naman Awards’ ceremony.

Why are BCCI annual awards called the Naman Awards?

The term “Naman” is derived from the Hindi word meaning “bowing down in salutation” or “paying respect.” The name was officially adopted in 2017 when the BCCI decided to merge the annual awards ceremony with the MAK Pataudi Memorial Lecture.

The lecture was established in 2013 to honor the legacy of former captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. By combining these two flagship events under the title “Naman,” the BCCI aimed to create a unified platform that doesn’t just celebrate current statistics, but “bows down” to the history, legends, and grit of Indian cricketers across domestic and international levels. It is a symbolic gesture of the board and the fans showing gratitude to those who carry the nation’s pride.

Date, Venue, and Timing for Naman Awards 2026

The Naman Awards 2026 is scheduled to be a grand celebration of India’s golden year, specifically honoring the five ICC trophy-winning teams (including the recent 2026 T20 World Cup champions and the 2025 Champions Trophy winners).

Date: Sunday, March 15, 2026

Venue: Only the city New Delhi has been confirmed

Timing: The red carpet typically begins at 6:00 PM IST, with the main ceremony starting at 7:00 PM IST.

Main Attraction of Naman Awards 2026

The star attraction of the night, apart from the award winners will be the five champions Indian teams which will include the winners of ICC Champions Trophy-led by Rohit Sharma, ICC Women’s World Cup- led by Harmanpreet Kaur, ICC U-19 World Cup-led by Ayush Mhatre, ICC Women’s U-19 World Cup- led by Niki Prasad and of course the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026-led by Suryakumar Yadav.

It was confirmed BCCI Secretary, Devajit Saikia. He told IANS, “Five ICC trophies were won by various Indian teams during the course of the last year—all the members of those teams will be honored on the awards night, and it will be a great evening. We are going to invite all the ICC tournament winners, including the recent T20 World Cup champions, as well as coaches.”

Will the Naman Awards 2025 be Live Streamed?

Yes, the ceremony will be widely accessible for fans to watch live.

Live Streaming: The event will be streamed live on JioStar. and the official BCCI.tv website.

Social Media: The BCCI’s official handles on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram will provide real-time updates, short clips, and behind-the-scenes footage throughout the evening.