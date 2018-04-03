BCCI media/broadcast rights 2018 e-auction today: Star, Sony, Jio front-runners

The Indian cricket team after winning the Nidahas Trophy. (Source: BCCI)

The media rights for India’s bilateral cricket series at home will go under the hammer in Mumbai on Tuesday. Big names like Star, Sony and Jio are the front-runners to bag the multi-million deal among the six companies set to bid. The list also includes digital majors Facebook and Google. This will be the first time when the process will be conducted through e-auction. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has set the reserve price at Rs 33 crore per match in the Indian TV + world digital rights category, a climb-down from the 43 crore deal in the previous rights cycle held by Star.

Earlier, the process was conducted behind the closed doors and remained a hush-hush affair. The approach has been changed by BCCI under chief executive Rahul Johri and Committee of Administrators (CoA) who wanted to make the process transparent. This was also one of the recommendations of the Justice Lodha committee.

During an e-auction, the parties file their bids through an online portal. The deals are filed till the point other companies drop out, allowing the highest bidder to be awarded the ownership of the rights. Apart from the names mentioned above, Yupp TV will also enter the bidding process which starts at 2 PM today.

The winner of this year’s auction will get the media rights for a period of five years between April 15, 2018 and March 31, 2023 for the home internationals for both men and women. It will also include domestic matches.

The bids will be made for three separate categories:

1. Global Television Rights plus ROW Digital Rights Package. (Indian television rights cum rest of the world digital rights)

2. Indian Subcontinent Digital Rights Package. (Digital rights for the Indian subcontinent (ID) only)

3. Global Consolidated Rights Package (Television rights for the Indian subcontinent, rest of the world and the worldwide digital rights).

Last year, Star had beaten Sony in the IPL rights race, spending Rs 16,347.5 crores for a consolidated (TV + digital) winning bid for five years. This suggests that we can expect aggressive bidding on Tuesday as well.

The deal will give the winner rights for a total of 102 matches to be played in India during this period. According to ICC’s futures tours program from June 2018 to March 2023, India will host 22 Tests, 46 ODIs and 35 T20I’s. It will play a five-match Test series against England in late 2021 and a four-Test series against Australia in 2023.