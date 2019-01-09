BCCI issues show cause notice to Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul over sexist comments on Koffee with Karan

Pandya was slammed for making misogynistic and sexist remarks on the chat show ‘Koffee with Karan’.

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya’s “crass and cringeworthy comments” on the TV chat show “Koffee With Karan” have not got down well with the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) with the cricket governing body slapping him a show cause notice. The Committee of Administrators (COA) on Wednesday slapped a show cause notice on Pandya and K L Rahul, and sought an explanation within 24 hours for their remarks on women on a TV show.

Pandya, who is currently with the Indian team in Australia where it recently recorded a historic maiden Test series win, was slammed for making misogynistic and sexist remarks on the chat show. Pandya issued an apology for his remarks, saying he got “carried away by the nature” of the show. Cricketer KL Rahul is still to respond to the criticism.

“We have sent showcause notices to Hardik Pandya and K L Rahul for their comments. They have been given 24 hours to give an explanation,” Chairman of the Committee of Administrators that runs the BCCI, Vinod Rai said.

Quoting a source, news agency PTI reported that his comments were deemed “crass and cringeworthy”, prompting the BCCI to ponder on whether Indian cricketers should appear on “such non-cricket shows” after this.

Earlier in the day, the 25-year-old cricketer posted an apology on Twitter for his remarks and wrote, “After reflecting on my comments on Koffee with Karan, I would like to apologise to everyone concerned who I may have hurt in any way. Honestly, I got a bit carried away with the nature of the show. In no way did I mean to disrespect or hurt anyone’s sentiments. Respect.”

Pandya reportedly boasted about hooking up with multiple women. He also spoke about how open he is with his parents on the Karan Johar-hosted chat show and said he had once told them after losing his virginity, “Aaj mai kar ke aaya. (I had sex today)”

He responded to a question by the host of the show, Karan Johar, and said, “I like to watch and observe how they (women) move. I’m little from the black side so I need to see how they move.”

All-rounder Pandya along with his India teammate KL Rahul had appeared on the celebrity chat show together. Pandya had joined the team before the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne after recovering from a back injury and is set to play against the Aussies in the three-match ODI series, which starts on January 12 in Sydney.