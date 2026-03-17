In a move to professionalise pre-match preparation and eliminate any unfair home advantage, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has issued a stringent five-page operational directive for all the ten IPL franchises.

The new guidelines, first reported by Cricbuzz and PTI, fundamentally change how teams like Mumbai Indians, CSK and RCB will prepare for the 2026 season. From a total ban on shared nets to a mandatory blackout of the main square, here is the official breakdown of the new protocols.

The ‘fresh net’ rule: No more shared pitches

For years, it was common for a visiting team to jump into the same nets just vacated by the home side. Not anymore.

The BCCI has mandated that fresh nets must be prepared for every single practice session. If Team A finishes their session early, Team B is strictly forbidden from using Team A’s nets, including for throw-downs or range-hitting. This ensures that every team gets a pristine surface and prevents rivals from reading the wear and tear on a specific pitch before the game.

“Fresh nets should be provided to each team for their allocated practice session. In any event of simultaneous practice sessions or when one team practises after the other, the first team shall not be permitted to use the other team’s nets (including for throw downs). If one team finishes practice early, the other team is not permitted to use their range-hitting wicket,” the five-page guidelines states.

IPL 2026 Schedule — Matches 1 to 10

Matches 1–10 TATA IPL 2026 · Schedule 28 Mar — 05 Apr # Date Home Away 1 Sat · 7:30 PM Home Royal Challengers Bengaluru Bengaluru Away Sunrisers Hyderabad 2 Sun · 7:30 PM Home Mumbai Indians Mumbai Away Kolkata Knight Riders 3 Mon · 7:30 PM Home Rajasthan Royals Guwahati Away Chennai Super Kings 4 Tue · 7:30 PM Home Punjab Kings New Chandigarh Away Gujarat Titans 5 Wed · 7:30 PM Home Lucknow Super Giants Lucknow Away Delhi Capitals 6 Thu · 7:30 PM Home Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata Away Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 Fri · 7:30 PM Home Chennai Super Kings Chennai Away Punjab Kings Double header — 04 Apr, Saturday 8 Sat · 3:30 PM Home Delhi Capitals Delhi Away Mumbai Indians 9 Sat · 7:30 PM Home Gujarat Titans Ahmedabad Away Rajasthan Royals Double header — 05 Apr, Sunday 10 Sun · 3:30 PM Home Sunrisers Hyderabad Hyderabad Away Lucknow Super Giants Express InfoGenIE

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The 4-Day main square ‘blackout’

To ensure that the tournament pitches remain in tournament ready condition, the BCCI has locked the central square.\

No franchise is allowed to conduct practice matches or training sessions on the main square during the four days leading up to their first home match.

If a home team (like KKR at Eden Gardens) needs to practice during this window, the State Association must provide an alternative venue at zero cost.

3.5-hour cap on practice matches

Franchises often play gruelling intra-squad games that last well into the night. The BCCI has now put a stopwatch on these sessions.

Any practice match played under floodlights cannot exceed 3.5 hours.

Teams are permitted only two official practice matches pre-season, and these must be played on side-wickets, never on the main tournament pitch.

IPL 2026 Schedule — Matches 11 to 20

Matches 11–20 TATA IPL 2026 · Schedule 05 Apr — 12 Apr # Date Home Away Double header — 05 Apr, Sunday 11 Sun · 7:30 PM Home Royal Challengers Bengaluru Bengaluru Away Chennai Super Kings 12 Mon · 7:30 PM Home Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata Away Punjab Kings 13 Tue · 7:30 PM Home Rajasthan Royals Guwahati Away Mumbai Indians 14 Wed · 7:30 PM Home Delhi Capitals Delhi Away Gujarat Titans 15 Thu · 7:30 PM Home Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata Away Lucknow Super Giants 16 Fri · 7:30 PM Home Rajasthan Royals Guwahati Away Royal Challengers Bengaluru Double header — 11 Apr, Saturday 17 Sat · 3:30 PM Home Punjab Kings New Chandigarh Away Sunrisers Hyderabad 18 Sat · 7:30 PM Home Chennai Super Kings Chennai Away Delhi Capitals Double header — 12 Apr, Sunday 19 Sun · 3:30 PM Home Lucknow Super Giants Lucknow Away Gujarat Titans 20 Sun · 7:30 PM Home Mumbai Indians Mumbai Away Royal Challengers Bengaluru Express InfoGenIE

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Away team priority in scheduling

In a significant win for travelling squads, the BCCI will now side with the visitors in case of a scheduling tug-of-war.

If both teams want the 6:00 PM- 8:00 pm slot, the BCCI will favour the away team, especially if they have just completed a match or have a tight travel itinerary.

If team managers cannot settle a booking conflict, the BCCI will step in to enforce two exclusive 2-hour windows to ensure “exclusive use of the ground.”