BCCI invites bids for head coach, support staff after World Cup defeat

Ravi Shastri was appointed as India’s chief coach in 2017. (Reuters)

With India’s World Cup hopes coming crashing down after a defeat to New Zealand in the semifinal, the Board of Control for Cricket in India has initiated the process of an overhaul and invited applications for the head coach and other support staff.

Ravi Shastri, the current coach, was appointed as India’s chief coach in 2017 after Anil Kumble’s tenure ended under controversial circumstances. The BCCI released a statement on Tuesday listing the minimum qualifications for the positions.

India failed to chase the 241 set by New Zealand. The team management was heavily criticised for holding back MS Dhoni after the top-order was dismissed early. Sachin Tendulkar had referred to the decision to hold back Dhoni as a tactical blunder.

The Indian cricket board could embark on a fresh journey now, by appointing a new head coach, batting coach, bowling coach, fielding coach, physiotherapist, strength and conditioning coach and administrative manager. The application deadline for all the roles is July 30.

The current coaching staff would get a direct entry into the selection process. All the selections would be made by a 3-member Cricket Advisory Committee comprising of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman.

The statement by BCCI makes it clear that only applicants who have a two-year experience of coaching a Test playing nation, or three years with an associate member/A team/IPL side, would be considered for the post of the head coach. The candidate should have played at least 30 Tests or 50 ODIs.

Some of the candidates who are likely to apply for the post are Gary Kirsten, Mahela Jayawardhene, Tom Moody and Virender Sehwag. Kirsten was the India coach when the side lifted the 2011 ODI World Cup, and is currently the head coach at the IPL side Royal Challengers Bangalore. Jayawardene has led Mumbai Indians to 2 IPL titles and is fast making a name for himself as a coach in the cricketing circles. Moody and Sehwag were the other candidates in the reckoning when Shastri was appointed in 2017.

Team India current support staff comprises of Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun, batting coach Sanjay Bangar and fielding coach R Sridhar.

India’s next assignment would be a West Indies tour from August 3 to September 3. The tour would comprise three T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests. The squad for the West Indies tour would be announced on July 19.