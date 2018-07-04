BCCI comes up with strict guidelines for state-run T20 leagues, to introduce anti-corruption measures

These leagues will not be allowed from September 15 till the end of February, and from 15 days before the start of the IPL to 15 days after it ends. (Source: TNPL/Twitter)

In order to curb the involvement of unauthorised elements in the conduct of state leagues, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has come up with strict guidelines. According to ESPNcricinfo, the board has issued an advisory to all the state bodies listing out the windows during which the tournaments can be played and also clamping down on the personnel, support staff, structure and frequency of these tournaments.

These guidelines were initially sent to the Committee of Administrators (CoA) by BCCI’s operations and management team. After getting the approval from CoA, all the state boards were notified. In its note, BCCI has put several anti-corruption measures and operational procedures for all such leagues while making it clear that outstation players will not be allowed to participate in local leagues.

The advisory added that the support staff and match officials should also be from the jurisdiction of the Staging Association. This indicates that coaches, umpires and match referees for the tournament must also be from the home state. The step was possibly taken as the Tamil Nadu Premier League had support staff from out of the state.

These leagues will not be allowed from September 15 till the end of February, and from 15 days before the start of the IPL to 15 days after it ends. Since the Indian Premier League usually takes place in April and May, it will the leave the state boards with just two windows – about two to three weeks at the start of March and about three months from mid-June till September 14.

Apart from this, BCCI’s Anti-Corruption Unit will be overseeing any tournament that is approved. It will nominate and appoint two officials for each tournament. These officers will report directly to ACU and will have the right to inquire and take statements from team officials, players, support staff and match officials under the provisions of BCCI’s Anti-Corruption Code.

The board will also take other anti-corruption measures like installing CCTV cameras at all entry and exit points of the Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA). Apart from this, no team owners or their kin will be provided with PMOA accreditation in the roles of “mentor”, “selector” etc, with only professional support staff allowed there.

The state associations also cannot enter into any contract with any player that the BCCI has banned.