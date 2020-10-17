  • MORE MARKET STATS

BCCI boss Sourav Ganguly says ‘planning to start domestic cricket from January 1st’

By: |
October 17, 2020 9:20 PM

'We will certainly have the full-fledged Ranji Trophy red ball tournament. It will probably not be possible to hold all tournaments,' Ganguly said.

BCCI, Sourav Ganguly, Ranji, cricket, cricket newsBCCI president Sourav Ganguly also assured that the junior cricket and women's tournaments will be held between March and April. (Reuters photo)

The much-awaited domestic cricket season will start from January 1, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said on Saturday. The BCCI Apex Council met on Saturday evening and a good amount of time was spent on discussing the domestic calendar which had been thrown in disarray by the surging cases of COVID-19 in India. “We have had extensive discussions on domestic cricket and we have tentatively decided to start the competitions from January 1, 2021,” Ganguly told PTI from Dubai.

When asked if it would be a curtailed season or not, the former Indian captain said the board won’t be able to accommodate all domestic tournaments for practical purposes. “We will certainly have the full fledged Ranji Trophy red ball tournament. It will probably not be possible to hold all tournaments,” Ganguly said, hinting that BCCI is eyeing the January-March window for Ranji Trophy.

Related News

The BCCI president also assured that the junior cricket and women’s tournaments will be held between March and April. “We also have elaborate plans for our age group and women’s cricket. We will start with Ranji Trophy and then we will also have the other tournaments between March and April,” he said.

He also informed that the Indian team will be allowed to train in Australia during their quarantine phase. “Cricket Australia has sent us an itinerary and we discussed the modalities of that itinerary. We will be playing four Tests and that will end in third week of January,” the BCCI president said.

The Indian team is expected to play three ODIs, three T20Is and four Tests Down Under. On the home series against England, Ganguly said that the BCCI is monitoring the situation and the final itinerary will be prepared in due time.
“The England series is good three and a half to four months away. We still have time. We are monitoring the situation (COVID-19) which is pretty fluid and will take a call accordingly,” he said. While hosting the series in India (Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Dharamsala being likely venues) remains priority, the UAE is a second option.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. SPORTS
  3. BCCI boss Sourav Ganguly says ‘planning to start domestic cricket from January 1st’
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1AB de Villiers’ blazing knock helps Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets
2IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians crush Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 wickets as Quinton de Kock smashes 78 off 44 balls
3Delhi Capitals defeat Rajasthan Royals with super death bowling, Rahul Tewatia fails to deliver