The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially announced a staggering cash reward of Rs 131 crore for the Indian Men’s Cricket Team following their monumental victory in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

The announcement comes less than 48 hours after the Men in Blue etched their names into the record books at the Narendra Modi Stadium, defeating New Zealand by 96 runs in a dominant final performance on Sunday.

A Historic Triple and a title defended

By clinching the 2026 trophy, India have achieved three unprecedented milestones in T20 international history. The team became the first to three titles, having won the tournament in 2007, 2024 and 2026. In addition, they became the first team to successfully defend the T20 World Cup title. Surya’s men also became the first host nation to win the tournament on home nation.

BCCI statement

In an official statement released on Tuesday morning, the Board lauded the relentless spirit of the squad led by Suryakumar Yadav.

“The Board congratulates the players, support staff and selectors once again on this historic achievement and wishes them continued success in the future,” the BCCI stated.

The Rs 131 crore prize, surpassing the Rs 125 crore bonus awarded after the 2024 triumph, is intended for the entire contingent, including the 15-member squad, the coaching staff led by Gautam Gambhir, and the traveling support personnel.

Will there be a victory parade?

The celebrations are expected to culminate in a massive victory parade, similar to the iconic Marine Drive celebrations of 2024. However, there is no such official confirmation as yet. While the team basks in the glory of a $3 million (approx. ₹27.5 crore) ICC prize purse, the BCCI’s additional Rs 131 crore bonus underscores India’s status as the commercial and sporting powerhouse of global cricket.

India’s T20 World Cup-winning squad

Players: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah Bench Mohammed Siraj, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav

Support Staff: Gautam Gambhir, Ryan ten Doeschate, T Dilip, Morne Morkel, Sitanshu Kotak