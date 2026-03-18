The UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 match between Bayern Munich and Atalanta has become quite one-sided, with Bayern clearly dominating the contest. The second leg will be played on March 18, 2026 at the Allianz Arena in Munich and Bayern are heavy favourites to win again and secure their place in the quarter-finals.

In the first leg played on March 10, 2026 in Bergamo Bayern Munich put on a dominant display beating Atalanta 6-1. The scoring started early when Josip Stanišić found the net followed by two excellent goals from Michael Olise. Serge Gnabry, Nicolas Jackson, and Jamal Musiala also scored, showing Bayern’s strong attacking power.

Atalanta could only manage a late consolation goal as they struggled throughout against Bayern’s intense pressing and sharp finishing.

In the second half, Bayern Munich kept attacking as Nicolas Jackson, Jamal Musiala and Michael Olise (with his second goal of the match) increased the lead to six. Atalanta managed only a late consolation goal through Mario Pašalić but by then the match was already out of their reach.

This was the first time these two teams met in the Champions League and Bayern Munich now lead the head-to-head record with one win. They have been in excellent form in Europe scoring plenty of goals and showing great attacking strength led by players like Harry Kane and Jamal Musiala.

On the other hand, Atalanta have struggled in defense against top teams, even though they showed promise in the earlier rounds. Going into the second leg they face a very tough almost impossible task.

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Match date and time

Football fans in India are set for a late-night showdown as Bayern Munich take on Atalanta in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. The match will be played on March 18, 2026, with kick-off scheduled at 1:30 AM IST (March 19).

TV broadcast in India

Fans can watch the match live on the Sony Sports Network which holds the official broadcasting rights for the UEFA Champions League in India. The game will be available across Sony Ten channels.

Live Streaming Details

For viewers who prefer to watch online the match will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app. The match may also be available on JioTV for users who have access to the service through their telecom plans.