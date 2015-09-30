Bastian Schweinsteiger believes Manchester United’s spirit can lift Champions League

Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger believes that his team’s spirit can help them to clinch Champions League title, but added that they have to work harder for it.

United suffered a 1-2 defeat against PSV Eindhoven in their opening match of the ongoing Champions League.

Expressing his views on their loss, the 31-year-old said that it was disappointing to lost their first match ,insisting that his side needs to win the games at home,Sport24 reported.

Schweinsteiger, who joined United from Bayern in summer, further admitted that it is an honor to play for United especially at home stadium, adding that he is looking forward to play in these games.

United will now be aiming to claim victory in their second match when they lock horns with Wolfsburg on October 1 at Old Trafford.