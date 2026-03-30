Cuttack’s Barabati Stadium has been confirmed as the venue for India’s T20I against Sri Lanka on December 24, continuing a steady run of international assignments for the Odisha ground.

The allocation is the latest in a series of BCCI nods for the venue, which has worked to position itself as a dependable host in the international rotation.

Odisha Cricket Association Secretary Sanjay Behera attributed it to sustained groundwork. “Getting international matches to Barabati has been a consistent effort by the Association.

The faith that the BCCI continues to place in us reflects what we have built here over the years,” he said.

A legacy that Dates back to 1982

Barabati’s international history stretches back to January 1982, when it hosted only the third ODI played on Indian soil – India beating England by five wickets to clinch the series 2-1.

It later staged a memorable Test in which Kapil Dev picked up his 300th Test wicket as India hammered Sri Lanka by an innings and 67 runs.

The stadium’s dressing rooms were already modernised in recent years, and its colonial-era clock tower remains a distinctive architectural feature among Indian venues.

The stadium’s dressing rooms were already modernised in recent years, and its colonial-era clock tower remains a distinctive architectural feature among Indian venues.

OCA’s Big promise for the fans

“Making Barabati one of India’s most efficient venues is at the top of our plans now. Fans enjoy watching matches here – now, we’ll double down on making the infrastructure developments, which are already underway,” Behera added.