Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: When and where to watch live telecast and live streaming of the cricket match

BAN vs AFG Streaming Details: When and Where to watch BAN vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Live Telecast: On Tuesday, in the Group B clash of the Asia Cup, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Afghanistan will be squaring off against Bangladesh. For Bangladesh, the match will be a campaign opener. For Afghanistan, it will be their second game. In the first, they thrashed Sri Lanka by 8 wickets. Bangladesh will be looking to clinch victory in their opening game. And the rival team will be looking to book their place in the Super 4s stage.

To pull up another contest in their favour, the star performers of the previous game will again fancy themselves. However, the skilled players of Bangladesh won’t let it happen easily. It will be interesting to watch which country will be dominating the other.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup Group B match: When and where it will be played?

On Tuesday (August 30) the match will be played. It will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is in Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates.

With 240 ODIs up to December 2019, the stadium holds the record for the most ODIs hosted in a venue. In the early 1980s, it was originally constructed. It has been much improved over the years.

Timing of the match

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup Group B match will begin at 7:30 PM IST. It will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where it will be available for streaming?

On Disney+ Hotstar, the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, (Asia Cup Group B match) will be available for streaming.

About Asia Cup

It is a men’s One Day International and Twenty20 International cricket tournament. It was established in 1983. The aim is to promote goodwill between Asian countries. Originally, it was scheduled to be held every two years. In cricket, the Asia Cup is the only continental championship. The winning team becomes the champions of Asia. It alternates every 2-years between ODI and T20I formats.