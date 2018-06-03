Bangladesh vs Afghanistan LIVE Streaming Online 1st T20: When and where to watch

The match no. T20I no. 667 will start at 8 pm.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan LIVE Streaming Online 1st T20: The happiness of cricket fans is all set to grow in coming months. The Bangladesh is touring of India of India to take on Afghanistan. The match between the two Asian countries would be an interesting affair for the host India and much to the people who will watch them play on the field. The Afghanistan vs Bangladesh match on June 3 is nothing less than a cheerful event for cricket lovers, who have just celebrated the winning of Chennai Super Kings in the recently concluded Indian Premier League. Afghanistan defeated Bangladesh in the friendly warm-up match with a second string side, so here are all the details of the interesting match to see whether Afghanistan repeats the warm-up play or Bangladesh shows the power;

When is World XI Afghanistan vs Bangladesh match?

It will be played on June 3 (Sunday).

Where is Afghanistan vs Bangladesh T20?

Both teams will clash at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium at Dehradun, Uttrakhand.

What time will the match start?

The match no. T20I no. 667 will start at 8 pm according to local time. An interval between 09.20 pm and 09.40 pm and the second session will begin at 9.40 pm to 11.00 pm.

On which channel to watch the match?

Star Sports 1,DD National

How to watch the match?

For all live score and updates follow FinancialExpress.com. You can also watch live streaming online on Hotstar.

Here are the squads:

Afghanistan: Aftab Alam, Asghar Stanikzai (c), Darwish Rasooli, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Shahzad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Najeeb Tarakai, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Samiullah Shenwari, Shafiqullah, Shapoor Zadran,Sharafuddin Ashraf ,Usman Ghani

Bangladesh: Abul Hasan, Abu Hider, Abu Jayed, Ariful Haque, Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mosaddek Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Nazmul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Soumya Sarkar, Tamim Iqbal

Umpires:

Ahmed Shah Pakteen, Bismillah Jan Shinwari