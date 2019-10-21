Bangladesh tour of India in jeopardy as players go on strike

Shakib Al Hasan (File photo)

Bangladesh tour of India starting from November 3 is in jeopardy following the team’s decision not to participate in any cricketing activities till their 11-point demand is not met.

Bangladesh is scheduled to visit India for a three-match T20I series followed by a two-match Test series in November.

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh Test and T20 skipper Shakib Al Hasan said that the national team would no longer take part in any cricketing activities unless some of their demands are met by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

Cricketers including Shakib, Tamim Iqbal, and Mushfiqur Rahim held a meeting following which they announced their decision to go on a strike, Daily Star reported. During a press conference, the players said they will boycott all cricketing activities till further notice.

A report by CricBuzz said that among the demands made by players include a club List A tournament in Bangladesh. They also objected the absence of a salary cap in the Dhaka Premier League (BPL). They said tha the format of the T20 tournament should be retained.

The demands by players have come days after the board decided to rid of the franchise-based model in BPL, which resulted in falling in income of the cricketers. Players are also unhappy about the BCB’s inability to raise the match fees in the first-class matches, that started earlier this month.

However, the board has said that it is yet to get a formal letter from players. speaking to cricbuzz.com,BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhuryadded that the board will look into the matter and try to resolve the crisis.

The board had earlier announced the T20 squad against India