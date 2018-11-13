Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza to contest general elections on Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League ticket

Bangladesh ruling party on Monday announced that ODI skipper Mashrafe Mortaza will stand in the next month’s election.(Source: Twitter/mashrafebd)

Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza is set to contest in the country’s general elections scheduled for next month. The announcement was made by Bangladesh’s ruling party Awami League on Monday. A party spokesperson said that the 35-year-old fast-bowler was given the ‘green light’ by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who will be seeking a third consecutive term on December 30. Mortaza will reportedly contest elections from Narail, which is also his hometown in western Bangladesh.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board responded to the development saying that there was no prohibition on active players trying their hand at politics. “To run in an election is his constitutional right. If he wants to exercise these rights, we have no issue,” Bangladesh Cricket Board spokesman Jalal Yunus told AFP. “We expect him to keep the balance between his playing career and politics,” he added.

Sheikh Hasina’s party is facing a challenge from an alliance of opposition parties led by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

The local media had reported that apart from Mortaza, all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was also set to buy the Awami League nomination form on Monday to contest from Magura. But, he was reportedly advised against it by the prime minister who thought that Shakib should give full attention to cricket with the World Cup less than six months away.

This comes months after former Pakistan captain Imran Khan was elected as the prime minister of the country after his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, emerged as the largest in the country.