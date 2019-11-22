Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina arrives in Kolkata to attend Day/Night Pink ball Test match

Published: November 22, 2019 11:28:16 AM

India is taking on Bangladesh in its first-ever pink-ball Test match, seven years after the International Cricket Council (ICC) gave its approval to the format.

Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly received Hasina at the airport.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived in Kolkata around 10.30 am on Friday to inaugurate India’s maiden Day/Night Test match at the iconic Eden Gardens stadium. India is taking on Bangladesh in its first-ever pink-ball Test match, seven years after the International Cricket Council (ICC) gave its approval to the format. Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly received Hasina at the airport.

Several former cricketers, including Sachin Tendulkar, have arrived in the city to witness the historic match. Hasina and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee are scheduled to hold a brief one-on-one meeting on the sidelines of the match.

