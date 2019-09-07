Ball must have cracked: Shikhar Dhawan after being hit by a bouncer against South Africa A

Dhawan also shared the video of the incident on his Instagram account with a positive message. (Image: IE)

Indian ace opener Shikhar Dhawan suffered a painful blow to the neck after getting hit by a bouncer in the fifth and last match of the series against South Africa A. India won the series 4-1. Sanju Samson who was standing at the non-striker end revealed that after being hit, Dhawan said, “Ball ko dekh toot gaya Hoga (see, ball must have cracked )“.

Shikhar Dhawan was hit while he was trying to attempt the scoop shot against South African fast bowler Beuran Hendricks. A concussion test was carried out on Dhawan which has become mandatory now after which he was allowed to resume his innings.

Dhawan went on to score 51 off just 36 deliveries and scored his second consecutive fifty of the tournament. After losing a quick wicket, Dhawan and Sanju Samson had a partnership of 135 runs which proved to be match-winning for the India A team. Dhawan also shared the video of the incident on his Instagram account with a positive message.

Sanju Samson commented on the post shared by him in which he talked about the conversation that they had in the middle.

Sanju Samson was declared the man of the match for the game as he went on to score 90 in the game which turned out to be match-winning for the team. Samson batted well throughout the series and has looked in very good form. The wicket-keeper batsman has the ability to bat well in pressure situations and could be a challenger for Rishabh Pant’s spot in the Indian team. It will be interesting to see if the selectors pick the Rajasthan Royals opening batsman in the Indian team.