Bahadurpur and Kheri Viran to become India’s first model sports villages

Bahadurpur and Kheri Viran are set to become India’s first ‘Model Sports Villages’ as part of Institute of Management Technology (IMT) Ghaziabad’s plan to evolve a sports culture in the country. Under the ‘Adarsh Khel Gram’ program, IMT in association with NGO ‘Sports: A Way of Life’, will evolve sports culture and increase sports literacy in the twin villages.

This will be carried out by distributing free booklets, sports magazines and books that will provide the villagers with basic knowledge. All verandahs, courtyards will be developed as primary sports ground management.

One hour everyday from 4pm-5pm will be the designated time to play sports. IMT will also provide all Olympic related sports equipment to every child in every house and talent hunt will be carried with the help of several inter and intra village tournaments among other things. “When we went to the villages to talk about sports and depression, sports and labour management, we found out that people there dont know what is sports. That’s how the idea of sport literacy and culture came into the picture,” IMT’s Sports Research Centre Head, Kanishka Pandey said.

Javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia, who was present during the launch, said: “I like the concept of working in the rural sector. Because if we see, 80 per cent of India’s Olympic medallist have come from the villages. Talent is in plenty in villages but facilities are less.” “This will develop a sports culture in the country and also send out a message that India is working on the sports sector,” he added.