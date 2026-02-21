Babar Azam bashing should end, stats prove why he is best Pakistani batter
Babar Azam at T20 World Cup 2026: Babar Azam is the best Pakistani batter when compared to legends like Inzamam-Ul Haq, Javed Miandad and Mohammd Yousuf, yet he is always blamed for the team's loss. Read why it should stop now
To every Pakistani problem, there seems to be only one point of origin: Babar Azam. Pakistan’s top order fails, blame Babar Azam. Pakistan loses against the Netherlands, blame Babar Azam. Pakistani bowlers fail to contain Ishan Kishan—even then, blame Babar Azam? The Babar bashing should end for good.
But before we explain why it should end, here’s what people have said about the man with 4,571 runs—the most in the entire format’s history.
Who said what against Babar Azam? From Afridi to Yousuf and Akhtar
The most recent wave of vitriol came immediately after the India debacle (February 15, 2026), where Babar was dismissed for 5 runs. The criticism isn’t just about his strike rate anymore; it’s about his entire legacy as a superstar.
Shoaib Akhtar: “You have made a superstar out of a player who cannot win you a game.”
Shahid Afridi: “If it was in my hands, I would not pick Babar, Shadab, and Shaheen again… they have had plenty of chances but failed again.”
Mohammad Yousaf: “Time’s up for Shaheen, Babar, and Shadab. Pakistan’s T20 squad needs new performers, not empty wins against weaker sides.”
Basit Ali: “Kahaan se superstar hai? (How is he a superstar?) Even a club cricketer will tell you that in T20s, Usman Khan and Mohammad Nawaz are better players than Babar!”
Ahmed Shehzad: “Babar gone once again. Maybe it was his last dance to prove his worth in this format.”
Why Babar shouldn’t be the scapegoat?
If we look at the 11 players in the Pakistani team, none of them—apart from Sahibzada Farhan’s exceptional century against Namibia, Usman Tariq’s brilliant show with the ball, and to an extent Faheem Ashraf’s match-winning knock against the Netherlands—have really performed to such a level that Babar alone deserves all the bashing.
Table 1: Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2026 Performance at the end of group stage
Player
Role
Tournament Contribution
Impact Note
Sahibzada Farhan
Opener
220 Runs
Scored 100* (58) vs Namibia; tournament top scorer.
Salman Ali Agha (C)
Middle Order
120 Runs
Leading the side with consistent middle-order runs.
Babar Azam
Middle Order
66 Runs
Victim of constant bashing; currently in a lean patch.
Saim Ayub
Opener
58 Runs
High intent but failing to convert starts.
Usman Khan
Wicketkeeper
55 Runs
Struggling to find rhythm in the middle order.
Shadab Khan
All-rounder
44 Runs / 3 Wkts
Found form late with a vital 36* vs Namibia.
Faheem Ashraf
All-rounder
39 Runs / 2 Wkts
Played a match-winning cameo of 29* (11) vs Netherlands.
Mohammad Nawaz
All-rounder
12 Runs / 3 Wkts
Has struggled to take wickets or score runs.
Shaheen Afridi
Lead Pacer
1 Wicket
Drastic drop in pace; was dropped for the Namibia game.
Usman Tariq
Spinner
8 Wickets
The breakout mystery spinner; 4/16 vs Namibia.
Salman Mirza
Pacer
5 Wickets
Consistent wicket-taker in the powerplay.
Why Babar Azam is the best-ever Pakistani batter ?
Overall, if you were not sure about Babar at the start, why are you carrying him in the team? Don’t you have better players than him? If not, then instead of boosting the morale of the player, why are you bashing him left, right, and center? He is the country’s leading run-scorer in T20Is; he is just 31 years old and probably has 7–8 years of cricket left in him.
He would not have reached a level where he is better than all Pakistan legends—if their records at age 31 are compared to him—without any talent.
Table 2: Babar vs. Pakistan Legends (At Age 31)
Player
Total International Runs
Total 100s
Note
Babar Azam
15,438
32
Most runs/centuries for a Pakistani at this age.
Inzamam-ul-Haq
~12,800
22
Legend, but trailed Babar’s volume at 31.
Javed Miandad
~11,500
20
The standard for grit, but fewer runs at 31.
Mohammad Yousaf
~10,500
21
His record-breaking 2006 came after age 31.
Instead of providing him the breathing ground—like how India provided Kohli, despite him being unable to get a century for more than 1,000 days—Pakistanis are going for his head, which is the easiest thing to do.
Simply put, if you don’t want Babar, take him out of the squad; if he is the best you have, let him play his natural game without the added pressure, but don’t hide the entire team behind him.