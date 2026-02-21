To every Pakistani problem, there seems to be only one point of origin: Babar Azam. Pakistan’s top order fails, blame Babar Azam. Pakistan loses against the Netherlands, blame Babar Azam. Pakistani bowlers fail to contain Ishan Kishan—even then, blame Babar Azam? The Babar bashing should end for good.

But before we explain why it should end, here’s what people have said about the man with 4,571 runs—the most in the entire format’s history.

Who said what against Babar Azam? From Afridi to Yousuf and Akhtar

The most recent wave of vitriol came immediately after the India debacle (February 15, 2026), where Babar was dismissed for 5 runs. The criticism isn’t just about his strike rate anymore; it’s about his entire legacy as a superstar.

Shoaib Akhtar: “You have made a superstar out of a player who cannot win you a game.”

Shahid Afridi: “If it was in my hands, I would not pick Babar, Shadab, and Shaheen again… they have had plenty of chances but failed again.”

Mohammad Yousaf: “Time’s up for Shaheen, Babar, and Shadab. Pakistan’s T20 squad needs new performers, not empty wins against weaker sides.”

Basit Ali: “Kahaan se superstar hai? (How is he a superstar?) Even a club cricketer will tell you that in T20s, Usman Khan and Mohammad Nawaz are better players than Babar!”

Ahmed Shehzad: “Babar gone once again. Maybe it was his last dance to prove his worth in this format.”

Why Babar shouldn’t be the scapegoat?

If we look at the 11 players in the Pakistani team, none of them—apart from Sahibzada Farhan’s exceptional century against Namibia, Usman Tariq’s brilliant show with the ball, and to an extent Faheem Ashraf’s match-winning knock against the Netherlands—have really performed to such a level that Babar alone deserves all the bashing.

Table 1: Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2026 Performance at the end of group stage

Player Role Tournament Contribution Impact Note Sahibzada Farhan Opener 220 Runs Scored 100* (58) vs Namibia; tournament top scorer. Salman Ali Agha (C) Middle Order 120 Runs Leading the side with consistent middle-order runs. Babar Azam Middle Order 66 Runs Victim of constant bashing; currently in a lean patch. Saim Ayub Opener 58 Runs High intent but failing to convert starts. Usman Khan Wicketkeeper 55 Runs Struggling to find rhythm in the middle order. Shadab Khan All-rounder 44 Runs / 3 Wkts Found form late with a vital 36* vs Namibia. Faheem Ashraf All-rounder 39 Runs / 2 Wkts Played a match-winning cameo of 29* (11) vs Netherlands. Mohammad Nawaz All-rounder 12 Runs / 3 Wkts Has struggled to take wickets or score runs. Shaheen Afridi Lead Pacer 1 Wicket Drastic drop in pace; was dropped for the Namibia game. Usman Tariq Spinner 8 Wickets The breakout mystery spinner; 4/16 vs Namibia. Salman Mirza Pacer 5 Wickets Consistent wicket-taker in the powerplay.

Why Babar Azam is the best-ever Pakistani batter ?

Overall, if you were not sure about Babar at the start, why are you carrying him in the team? Don’t you have better players than him? If not, then instead of boosting the morale of the player, why are you bashing him left, right, and center? He is the country’s leading run-scorer in T20Is; he is just 31 years old and probably has 7–8 years of cricket left in him.

He would not have reached a level where he is better than all Pakistan legends—if their records at age 31 are compared to him—without any talent.

Table 2: Babar vs. Pakistan Legends (At Age 31)

Player Total International Runs Total 100s Note Babar Azam 15,438 32 Most runs/centuries for a Pakistani at this age. Inzamam-ul-Haq ~12,800 22 Legend, but trailed Babar’s volume at 31. Javed Miandad ~11,500 20 The standard for grit, but fewer runs at 31. Mohammad Yousaf ~10,500 21 His record-breaking 2006 came after age 31.

Instead of providing him the breathing ground—like how India provided Kohli, despite him being unable to get a century for more than 1,000 days—Pakistanis are going for his head, which is the easiest thing to do.

Simply put, if you don’t want Babar, take him out of the squad; if he is the best you have, let him play his natural game without the added pressure, but don’t hide the entire team behind him.