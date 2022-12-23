FIFA reviews chef Salt Bae’s ‘undue access’ to hold World Cup trophy

Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) is taking appropriate internal action to address breaches of World Cup protocol by a celebrity chef, soccer’s governing body said, on Thursday. He held the gold trophy on the field.

The chef is known as Salt Bae. He is not only regularly seen with FIFA president Gianni Infantino but also mingled with Argentina players. He even posed for photos after Argentina’s victory over France in an epic game in Qatar, on Sunday.

FIFA describes the trophy as “a priceless icon”. By a very select group of people, a trophy can only be touched and held. These include former winners of the FIFA World Cup and heads of state.

“Following a review, FIFA has been establishing how individuals gained undue access to the pitch after the closing ceremony at Lusail stadium on Dec. 18. The appropriate internal action will be taken,” the world soccer body said, reported AP.

The chef has a restaurant in Doha. He was a regular guest of FIFA with VIP access during the World Cup, and on social media, posted photos and video clips.

After the victory of Argentina in a penalty shootout following a thrilling 3-3 draw, the chef was filmed grabbing the arm of captain Lionel Messi on the field to get his attention. However, the GOAT seemed irritated in the film clip but later posed for a photo that Salt Bae posted on the photo-sharing platform Instagram.

The 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup was won by the Argentina national football team. In Qatar, it took place from 20 November to 18 December 2022. Interestingly, this was the first World Cup held in the Arab world and Muslim world. France was the defending champions, having defeated Croatia 4–2 in the final of 2018.

This tournament was the last with 32 participating teams. The number of teams increased to 48 for the 2026 edition.