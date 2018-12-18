IPL Auction 2019: Whopping Rs 5 cr for Ax! Meet Axar Patel – Gujarat boy bought by Delhi Capitals

IPL Players Auction: His performance saw him coming into the national side in the limited-overs format.

Axar Patel was sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 5 crore at the IPL auction in Jaipur on December 18, 2019. Born on January 20, 1994, in Anand, the young cricketer is better known as Ax. Axar Patel is a left-handed all-rounder player from Gujarat. The Left-arm orthodox spin bowler had made his first-class and List A debuts in 2012-13. His IPL journey began when he earned his maiden IPL contract with Mumbai Indians in 2013 for the sixth edition of the IPL, however, he remained a fringe player for Mumbai Indians.

Ahead of the 2014 edition of IPL, Patel was taken in by Kings XI Punjab. In his first IPL season, Patel ended with 17 wickets and also contributed with the bat, scoring crucial runs coming lower down the middle order. In 59 IPL matches, he has taken 58 wickets at an average of 26.67. His performance saw him coming into the national side in the limited-overs format. In 38 ODIs, he has taken 45 wickets in his credit.

During the 2013-14 Ranji Trophy season, he scored 369 runs in seven matches and picked up 29 wickets for Gujarat. Owing to his good show Patel earned his maiden ODI call in 2014 in a 3-match ODI series against Bangladesh at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur.

Meanwhile, IPL 2019 Player Auction list was a total pool of 351 cricketers who went through the hammer. While initially, 1003 players had registered, the final list has been pruned after the eight franchises submitted their list of players. Out of 70 available spots, 50 were reserved for the Indians and 20 for overseas.