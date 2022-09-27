Australia’s Queensland province gearing to host Olympics 2032

Queensland and India are strengthening bilateral relations, with primary focus on science, technology and innovation. From India’s perspective, these bridges are to find solutions to societal challenges shared by either region in the fields of Agriculture, Health and Critical Minerals through emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, quantum computing and cyber security to the benefit of all.

Advance Queensland is an $11 billion innovation opportunity and is the current flagship innovation initiative of the state of Queensland. It predicts that the country of Australian could cultivate about 80,000 new jobs opportunities. Building on, Queensland, with its world-class infrastructure and facilities, inclusive and thriving innovation ecosystem, is heading towards hosting the Olympics and Paralympics games in Brisbane in 2032. In this backdrop, innovation will be more important than ever to accelerate the transformation in Queensland that will lead to the creation of more industries and jobs.

To sustain this rapid transformation, Queensland relies on its world-class research institutes into creating commercial opportunities. The state is strongly advocating how India and its students can be symbiotic in helping to synthesize a knowledge economy workforce, new opportunities in STEM and promoting entrepreneurial mindset in Queensland. Following the lead, several Queensland education institutes are coming to India to give an impetus to cross-border collaborations.

Senior leaders from four reputed Queensland institutes, namely Griffith University, University of Queensland, University of Southern Queensland, and Central Queensland University, will be in India to identify synergies in the realm of innovation with some leading Indian partners. These universities have a very strong focus on research leading to innovation, employability, and commercialization.

Griffith University is not only respected for its sports courses and Olympic champion alumni but also ground-breaking research in chronic diseases, criminology, Asian politics and arts. Similarly, the University of Southern Queensland is highly acclaimed for its research excellence in agriculture, space, defence, and health. The University of Queensland has one of the finest intellectual property development and commercialization ecosystems, with over 100 start-ups emerging from these innovations. Central Queensland University is supported by an established research department for its cutting-edge innovation work in engineering and laboratory medicine.

Trade and Investment Queensland in Bangalore will be on the domestic front to support the bilateral relations in the innovation sector between India and Queensland. Furthering the partnership, the recent signing of the Free Trade Agreement between India and Australia has marked the onset of ‘Golden Decade’ to put the spotlight on the development undertaken during the years leading up to the Olympics in Brisbane in 2032. Education and research collaborations between India and Queensland will be the cornerstone to drive and deliver this growth, to benefit both regions.

Written by Abhinav Bhatia, Senior Trade & Investment Commissioner – South Asia- Trade and Investment Queensland