Australian Open: Andy Murray crashes out of Australian Open

Andy Murray who might have played his final Australian Open lost in the first round of the tournament. Andy Murray lost to Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4,6-4,6-7,6-7,5-2. The British tennis star was unable to continue in the final set of the match because of his hip condition.

The match was an epic five setter where Murray was seen struggling throughout the game. Roberto was leading the first two sets but in the third and fourth set Murray fought back as he won both sets taking the match into the fifth and final set.

Fans were expecting a fairy-tale victory for Murray but that was not meant to be as the British tennis star could not bear with the pain any longer and decided to quit. In the final set Roberto broke Murray’s service twice to make sure that he was in full control of the match.

After the match ended the crowd erupted in applause for the tennis star who possibly made his final appearance in the Australian Open. Murray gave an emotional speech after the game in which he said “If this was my last match, it was an amazing way to end.”

Andy Murray acknowledged the crowd by raising his racquet before serving for the final service game of the match. Andy’s future seems uncertain and it will be interesting to see if Murray will play Wimbledon later this year where he wants to retire. Andy Murray is a two time Wimbledon champion(2013, 2016) and won the US Open once (2012).