Australian Open: Andy Murray crashes out of Australian Open

Andy Murray who might have played his final Australian Open lost in the first round of the tournament. Andy Murray lost to Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4,6-4,6-7,6-7,5-2. The British tennis star was unable to continue in the final set of the match because of his hip condition.
After the match ended the crowd erupted in applause for the tennis star who possibly made his final appearance in the Australian Open. Murray gave an emotional speech after the game in which he said “If this was my last match, it was an amazing way to end.”

Andy Murray acknowledged the crowd by raising his racquet before serving for the final service game of the match. Andy’s future seems uncertain and it will be interesting to see if Murray will play Wimbledon later this year where he wants to retire. Andy Murray is a two time Wimbledon champion(2013, 2016) and won the US Open once (2012).

