Australian Open 2019 Men’s Finals: Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic in Melbourne – when and where to watch

By: | Published: January 27, 2019 10:45 AM

Australian Open 2019 Men's Finals: Here is when and where to watch Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic live today at Melbourne Park.

rafael nadal, rafael nadal vs novak djokovic, novak djokovic, novak djokovic vs nadal, australian open, australian open 2019, australian open 2019 finals, Live streaming, australian open 2019 result, australian open 2019 finals Live streaming, sports newsAustralian Open 2019 Men’s Finals: Its Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic at Melbourne Park. (Photo: AP/PTI)

Australian Open 2019 Men’s Finals: Six-time champion Novak Djokovic is all set to face Rafael Nadal for the Australian Open final today at Melbourne Park. The World No. 1 and No. 2 rank players will be meeting at this sports venue for the first time since 2012 when Djokovic had won the 2012 championship decider in five sets and 5 hours, 53 minutes. It was also the longest final in the history of Grand Slam. Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic has won all the all six previous times when he reached the Australian final.

If Djokovic wins today’s match, then it will give him the men’s record for most titles in Australia. Currently, the mark is being shared by Roger Federer and Roy Emerson. On the other hand, Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal is aiming to become the first man in the Open era and the third in history to win each of the four Grand Slam titles at least twice. Since 2009, Nadal has lost three finals at the Melbourne Park itself.

Today’s Australian Open 2019 Men’s Finals between Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic will be their 53rd match against each other which is the highest between the two men in the professional era. Nadal is a 17-time Grand Slam titlist who has won 14 major games.

Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic: When and where to watch

You can watch the Live Streaming of the Australian Open 2019 Men’s Finals at Melbourne Park at 2:00 PM IST today, i.e January 27. The Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic match will be taking place at the Rod Laver Arena. It will be aired on Sony Six/Sony Six HD. You can also watch the live streaming of match on Sony Liv.

